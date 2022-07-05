In ‘Pantanal’, in love, Irma and Trindade stay together in secret, but the social difference between the two will get in the way

This Tuesday (5th), in “Pantanal”, after almost being caught kissing by pedestrians, Irma (Camila Morgado) and Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will once again stay together on the sly. When they realize that Tadeu (José Loreto) and José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) are nearby, the new couple in the soap opera runs away to avoid being caught.

The two, however, even in love, will soon experience a crisis. And the reason is the origin of each one. Trindade will feel inferior to the guest of her employers.

“Irma will say at various times to Trinity that she doesn’t care that he’s a pawn and likes him the way he is. I think this romance between the two is very beautiful — points out Camila Morgado.

Also in this Tuesday’s chapter, Mariana (Selma Egrei) realizes that her daughter is enchanted by the guitar player and it won’t take long to make their lives hell.

Interpreting the girl who has already been involved with other characters in the story, such as Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos), Camila Morgado evaluates the relationship that was established between mother and daughter and how Irma is freeing herself in the Pantanal.

— When she goes to the Pantanal, she frees herself from the past, starts having desires. Irma understands life in her potency. She must be between 38 and 40 years old, it’s too late to find out. Sometimes I still see a very adolescent relationship with the mother, who puts herself in her daughter’s life all the time. Even though it is late, it is beautiful to see that it blooms in the Pantanal. All the characters end up in the Pantanal, they meet there, where nature is so pulsating — points out Camila.

‘Pantanal’: Irma (Camila Morgado) and Trindade (Gabriel Sater) Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Rede Globo/Disclosure

The actress, by the way, returned from the recordings in Mato Grosso do Sul totally enchanted by the natural beauties of the place. She even got a stiff neck with so many admirable landscapes.

— There are so many birds. Several macaws. I got a pain in my neck from looking at the birds. I saw a lot of animals, I just didn’t see the jaguar — recalls Camila, who also took advantage of the tererê, a typical drink of the region, similar to the chimarrão of the gauchos, and the viola groups that the cast made in their spare time: — I didn’t sing in the circles, left it to them. I had to hum just a little bit on stage and it was great.

The song in question that she sang was “Storm Night”, written by Gabriel Sater especially for the couple in the plot.