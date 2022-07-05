In-person events and work trips improve corporate life – 07/05/2022

After two years of conferences, meetings, lectures and even online happy hours, the corporate world is already organizing its first in-person events and business trips, canceled since March 2020. Despite the facilities brought by remote work, face-to-face meetings, when performed safely, promote more humanized and, in many cases, more effective interactions as well.

The movement doesn’t just happen in Brazil: according to a survey carried out last month by TravelPerk, a business travel company based in Barcelona, ​​Spain, 88% of companies confirm the resumption, with 79% directing specific budgets for this. On the professionals’ side, 79% of them say they are excited about the novelty and cite reasons such as building relationships and immersing themselves in the company’s culture.

For Felipe Rizzo, CEO of WeWork in Brazil, the important part of face-to-face work is having people together and with stronger bonds and a sense of belonging. Image: Personal collection

“The important part of face-to-face work is having people together and, thus, strengthening their bond and the sense of belonging, in addition to creating bonds of trust and generating empathy”, says Felipe Rizzo, CEO of WeWork in Brazil. “Group sessions also help a lot to think outside the box.”

It was this understanding that made food producer and processor Cargill resume in-person events and business trips, especially to visit customers and suppliers.

Cargill, owned by HR director Simone Beier, has resumed in-person events and business trips, especially to visit customers and suppliers. Image: Eduardo de Sousa

“We have a strong, collaborative and relational culture and, although we managed to keep it virtually during the pandemic, we clearly see the value of being together again”, says Simone Beier, HR director. “Eye to eye helps reinforce our values ​​and allows us to feel the customer’s pain more concretely.”

The paper and cellulose company Suzano followed the same line of thinking when once again organizing the reception of new employees, team building events and special project meetings, such as exchanging systems involving internal and external teams, which demand more effective integration and solution. faster out of trouble.

“We realize and understand that this resumption after a long time of remote work is in general super positive for interpersonal interactions and for the strengthening of culture and belonging to the company”, believes Beatriz Olivares, director of people and management. “It generates more humanization.”

At Mosaico, a content and sales origination platform for e-commerce, monthly meetings on strategic planning, results and follow-ups, as well as training, also returned to face-to-face meetings.

“We bring people from outside São Paulo and use it as an opportunity for them to experience the company’s culture and strengthen ties”, says Cristiani Oliveira, HR manager at Mosaico. “The feedbacks are very positive.”

Experiments that confirm the theory

At IT solutions integrator IT-ONE, a face-to-face meeting with 25 leaders, held in the second half of 2021, demonstrated the importance of experience – and that it could bring gains for everyone if it were expanded.

Alexandre Martinez, CEO of IT-ONE, supports face-to-face work and believes that “it is the personal and informal conversations that form the link of a team.” Image: Personal collection

“It was a remarkable moment to understand that, yes, there is a gap when working relationships are exclusively remote”, says CEO Alexandre Martinez. “It’s the personal and informal conversations that form the link of a team: the chat from the hallway, the cafe, the side of the table.” Since then, Martinez has made monthly trips to all units, when the company promotes breakfasts of engagement with the teams.

The team at the multinational means of payment Ingenico had the same feeling when they recently participated in AUTOCOM, the main business fair of the Commercial Automation ecosystem in Brazil. During the event, it became clear how much interaction was needed between teams and customers in the same shared environment. “Personal contact promotes collaboration and creativity”, summarizes Fernanda Pinchetti, human resources director for the Americas.

After successful face-to-face experiences with its administrative team, Libbs Farmacêutica, which closed its physical offices in the country, intends to organize sales team meetings in August, if the pandemic rates are favorable.

“It’s a tradition of ours, when we train people in our products and reinforce approaches”, explains Madalena Ribeiro, HR director. “From a training standpoint, we don’t see any losses in the pandemic, but everyone wants and needs to socialize.”

Knowing products and hitting the hammer

In addition to reinforcing human ties, the personal nature of face-to-face events also favors the signing of business contracts. Rafael Lavezzo, commercial vice president for Latin America at payment technology company Nuvei, experienced this firsthand at an event in Las Vegas.

For Rafael Lavezzo, Nuvei’s commercial VP for Latin America, the personal nature of face-to-face events favors the signing of business contracts. Image: Personal collection

“We closed deals thanks to this face-to-face connection with CEOs,” he says. “Is face-to-face contact absolutely necessary? No, but we’ve always known that many decisions are made after the meeting, at the exit, in the elevator. After all, when we talk about human relations, a considerable part of communication is also non-verbal.”

In certain sectors, “face to face” also makes a difference when a professional gets in touch with the product itself. Executive Esther Schattan, partner and director of Ornare, a furniture and decorative items manufacturer, spoke to our report directly from Milan, Italy, where she was participating in Salone Del Mobile 2022.

For Esther Schattan, partner and director of Ornare – a furniture and decorative items manufacturer –, live visits are essential to interact with franchisees. Image: Personal collection

“It’s possible to do everything online – and that’s how we faced the pandemic -, but it’s not the same as visiting live, when we interact with our franchisees and see the products live, touching parts and surfaces. It’s another dimension.”

Amazing Places to Work

The Incredible Places to Work Award is an initiative by UOL and FIA to recognize companies that have the best practices in people management. The winners are defined based on the results of the FIA ​​Employee Experience (FEEx) survey, which measures the quality of the work environment, the strength of the organizational culture, the leadership’s performance style and satisfaction with HR services. The survey is already in the data collection phase of the registered companies and the winning companies should be announced in August.