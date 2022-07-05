In Rio de Janeiro, a 623 m² house gains a gourmet area integrated with the garden – Casa Vogue
Yadunandan Singh 2 hours agoBusinessComments Off on In Rio de Janeiro, a 623 m² house gains a gourmet area integrated with the garden – Casa Vogue3 Views
Located in Leblon, in Rio de Janeirothis 623 m² house did not pass through a remodeling many years ago when it was bought by a family with five children. Once they acquired the property, the couple decided to update the interiors with an office project. MIGS Architectureby Adriana Valle and Patricia Carvalho.
As one of the most striking features of the property were the peroba veneers on the floor, the first decision of the project was to recover all this wood – maintaining the cozy atmosphere and the original layouts.
In furniture, the architects invested in pieces of national authorial design, including creations by Carlos Motta, Jader Almeida, Sergio Rodrigues, Claudia Moreira Salles, Aristeu Pires and Maria Candida Machado. The duo also designed the entire project for woodworkincluding cabinets, Wood panels and custom made furniture.
One of the most important requests from the new owners was the creation of a gourmet area comfortable open to the gardenwith office landscaping landscape.
With that in mind, Adriana and Patricia took part in the film’s kitchen and incorporated into external areaequipping the space with grill and stove. All right next to poolwith sun loungers and a lush vertical garden.
Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.