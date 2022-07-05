In Rio de Janeiro, a 623 m² house gains a gourmet area integrated with the garden – Casa Vogue

+



The first measure of the renovation was to recover the entire peroba floor of the field (Photo: Denilson Machado/MCA Estúdio)

Located in Leblon, in Rio de Janeirothis 623 m² house did not pass through a remodeling many years ago when it was bought by a family with five children. Once they acquired the property, the couple decided to update the interiors with an office project. MIGS Architectureby Adriana Valle and Patricia Carvalho.

The dining table is a piece by Claudia Moreira Salles (Photo: Denilson Machado/MCA Estúdio)

Windows and glass doors provide a connection between the interior and the external area (Photo: Denilson Machado/MCA Estúdio)

Detail of the home theater integrated into the living room (Photo: Denilson Machado/MCA Estúdio)

As one of the most striking features of the property were the peroba veneers on the floor, the first decision of the project was to recover all this wood – maintaining the cozy atmosphere and the original layouts.

The spiral staircase was kept from the original construction (Photo: Denilson Machado/MCA Estúdio)

In the kitchen, all the cabinets were designed by the architects (Photo: Denilson Machado/MCA Estúdio)

Spacious, the kitchen also has space for meals (Photo: Denilson Machado/MCA Estúdio)

In furniture, the architects invested in pieces of national authorial design, including creations by Carlos Motta, Jader Almeida, Sergio Rodrigues, Claudia Moreira Salles, Aristeu Pires and Maria Candida Machado. The duo also designed the entire project for woodworkincluding cabinets, Wood panels and custom made furniture.

In the background, the gourmet area comprises a barbecue, stove and refrigerator (Photo: Denilson Machado/MCA Estúdio)

Detail of the outdoor table (Photo: Denilson Machado/MCA Estúdio)

The pool is connected to the balcony and the gourmet space (Photo: Denilson Machado/MCA Estúdio)

All landscaping was signed by Landscape Jardins (Photo: Denilson Machado/MCA Estúdio)

One of the most important requests from the new owners was the creation of a gourmet area comfortable open to the gardenwith office landscaping landscape.

Outdoor balcony has pieces of signed national design (Photo: Denilson Machado/MCA Estúdio)

In one of the bedrooms, a playful swing serves as a reading corner (Photo: Denilson Machado/MCA Estúdio)

With that in mind, Adriana and Patricia took part in the film’s kitchen and incorporated into external areaequipping the space with grill and stove. All right next to poolwith sun loungers and a lush vertical garden.