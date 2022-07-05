Industrial production rises 0.3% in May on a monthly basis, fourth consecutive high, but lower than expected

Industrial production had a positive change of 0.3% in May, compared to the previous month. The data are from the Monthly Industrial Survey (PIM) – Brazil, released this Tuesday (5th) by the IBGE.

The industry had the fourth consecutive advance. However, it was not enough to eliminate the 1.9% decline recorded in last January and the balance is still negative at 0.1% in 2022. In the year, the industry accumulates a high of 2.6% and, in 12 months, of 1.9%. In comparison with May 2021, production grew by 0.5%.

The number was also lower than expected. The Refinitiv consensus pointed to an increase of 0.7% compared to April, while the expectation in the annual comparison was for an advance of 1.1%.

In the May result, there is a predominantly positive behavior, points out the IBGE, since 3 of the 4 major economic categories and 19 of the 26 industrial activities surveyed showed progress in production.

“With these results, the industrial sector is still 1.1% below the pre-pandemic level (February 2020) and 17.6% below the record level reached in May 2011. In general, there is an improvement in the industry performance in the last four months that may be related to the income increment measures implemented by the government (release of FGTS resources and anticipation of the 13th for retirees and pensioners). This may be bringing some positive impact to the industrial sector, in addition to the evolution of the job market with the reduction of the unemployment rate. These are factors that must be considered in order to understand the positive behavior of the industry at this moment”, analyzes André Macedo, manager of the monthly industrial survey.

limited recovery

Macedo points out that, in general terms, the industry is still experiencing factors observed month by month that limit the recovery of past losses, such as higher inflation, reducing family income, high interest rates, making credit more expensive and the labor market, which still has the characteristic of a mass of income that does not show progress.

“The industrial sector still has a large space to be recovered compared to higher levels in the historical series. There are still restrictions on companies’ access to inputs and components for the production of the final good and the increase in production costs. Several industrial plants continue to carry out stoppages, reduce working hours and grant collective vacations, with the automobile industry exemplifying this situation well in recent months,” says Macedo.

Among the activities, the most important positive influences were registered by machines and equipment (7.5%) and automotive vehicles, trailers and bodies (3.7%), with both returning to growth after decreasing in the previous month: -3.1 % and -4.6%, respectively.

“These two activities had been declining in previous months. In the machinery and equipment sector, a positive behavior can be observed in machinery for industry, agriculture and construction. As for the activity of motor vehicles, the positive impacts on cars, trucks and auto parts stand out”, says the PIM manager.

Other relevant positive contributions to the total of industry came from food products (1.3%), leather, travel articles and footwear (9.4%), electric machines, equipment and materials (5.5%), other transport equipment (10.3%), miscellaneous products (9.0%), maintenance, repair and installation of machinery and equipment (7.5%) and computer equipment, electronic and optical products (3, 6%).

On the other hand, among the seven activities with reduction in production, mining and quarrying (-5.6%) and other chemical products (-8.0%) exerted the main impacts in May 2022, with both eliminating part of the accumulated gain in the February-April 2022 period: 6.4% and 12.0%, respectively. “The two activities came from a higher comparison base, after three months of positive results in a row. But in May, the three main items in the extractive sector – oil, gas and ore – had a fall”, adds Macedo.

Among the major economic categories, still in relation to April 2022, capital goods (7.4%) and consumer durables (3.0%) had the strongest positive rates in May 2022, with both returning to growth after retreating in April: -6.8% and -5.3%, respectively. The sector of semi and non-durable consumer goods (0.8%) also grew, but at a slower pace than in the previous month (2.3%).

On the other hand, the segment of intermediate goods (-1.3%) had the only negative rate in May 2022, thus interrupting three consecutive months of growth in production, a period in which it accumulated expansion of 3.8%.

On an annual basis, I advance in two of four categories

Compared to the same month of 2021, the industry advanced 0.5% with positive results in two of the four major economic categories, 12 of the 26 branches, 34 of the 79 groups and 47.2% of the 805 products surveyed. It is worth mentioning that May 2022 (22 days) had one working day more than the same month of the previous year (21), highlights the Institute.

Among the major economic categories, still in comparison with the same month of the previous year, capital goods (5.7%) and semi and non-durable consumer goods (2.2%) had, in May 2022, the positive rates between the major economic categories. On the other hand, the sectors producing durable consumer goods (-2.1%) and intermediate goods (-0.9%) showed decreases in this month.

(with IBGE News Agency)

