Injunction suspends Renato Freitas’s cassation session

The day after the inauguration of the alternate Ana Julia Ribeiro, a preliminary injunction by the judge Maria Aparecida Blanco de Lima, this Tuesday (05), returned the mandate to councilor Renato Freitas (PT), impeached by the plenary of the Chamber for breach of parliamentary decorum, after the House Ethics Council concluded that he disturbed a religious celebration and held a political demonstration inside the Igreja do Rosário on February 5, during a demonstration against racism in the historic center of Curitiba.

The judge recognized an Interlocutory Appeal filed by the defense of Renato Freitas against the decision of Judge Patricia de Almeida Gomes Bergonse, of the 5th Court of the Public Treasury of Curitiba, who had denied the injunction in favor of the councilor, disagreeing with the claim that there was illegality in the session of cassation of Freitas for disrespecting the legal deadlines.

For the judge, in a first analysis of the case, the observance of the minimum term was not ensured for the defense to be aware and appear at the act, but also for it to be able to formulate its defense thesis to be given in oral argument of 20 minutes guaranteed by the Chamber’s Rules of Procedure.

In the decision, the judge cites that, as informed in the case file, the Chamber notified, by email, the lawyer of Renato Freitas, Guilherme Gonçalves, at 3:27 pm on June 20, setting the session for 3:30 pm on the 21st – (24 hours and three minutes later). “However, there is no evidence in the Cases that the lawyer was aware of its content within the three minutes that would ensure compliance with the deadline (which could be attested by forwarding a response email, confirming receipt and acknowledgment of the summons, or by means of a telephone call with certification by a public servant of the time at which it was carried out and that the information would have been received by the Lawyer)”. According to the magistrate, according to information in the file, it is certain that its reading was carried out at least from 5:31 pm – “which would no longer meet the minimum period of 24 (twenty-four) hours”. “I note, therefore, that there was apparently disrespect for the due process of law on the part of the Respondent”, he concludes.

“Based on the foregoing, without prejudice to reaching a different conclusion after examining the matter in a greater degree of knowledge, I grant the anticipation of the postulated appeal protection, to suspend the effects of the Special Judgment Session of the Municipality of Curitiba, held on the 21st and 22, 2022 and which culminated in the revocation of the Appellant’s mandate, as well as his subsequent acts”, dispatched the judge.

In the sentence, the magistrate mentioned that, if it prefers not to wait for the merits judgments in the Court, the Curitiba City Council can reschedule the voting session on the resolution of Freitas’ loss of mandate, respecting the legal deadlines. “It should be noted that nothing prevents the Curitiba City Council from, if it deems it a case of exercising its power of self-protection – if it promotes an analysis of the matter and concludes that the formal vice alleged by the Appellant is present – repeating the acts in question, object of questioning of the writ of origin, repeating them, in attention and strict observance of the rules of regency”.

In a note, Freitas’ defense commented that “it has always trusted the Justice of Paraná, since, as it was even warned before the ill-fated session, there was serious illegality in summoning it with such haste and haste. This attitude, together with several others that were witnessed during this process, reveals that the condition of the councilor – black and of humble origin – seems to be more decisive for the development of the process than the acts that the councilor committed. whether this writ of mandamus, or the annulment action that demonstrated the suspicion of some members of the Ethics Council, and the illegal coercion on others, will be upheld by the Justice – maintaining the integrity of the popular and symbolic mandate conferred on this Councilor. the defense continues believing that, in the end, councilor Renato will have his full mandate back, which only strengthens democracy”.

The Curitiba City Council has not yet commented on the decision.