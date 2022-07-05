Inspection seals pumps at gas station in Ribeirão

ANP and Ipem-SP inspectors sealed bombs at a post in Ribeirão Preto (Photo: Naiana Kennedy/CBN Ribeirão)

A task force from Ipem-SP (Institute of Weights and Measures of the State of São Paulo) and the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) sealed seven pumps at a gas station in Ribeirão Peto this Monday ( 4).

The establishment is located at Avenida Francisco Junqueira, 2640, near the intersection with Avenida Plínio de Castro Prado. According to the delegate of Ipem-SP in Ribeirão Preto, Luiz Galdeano, irregularities were found in the amount of fuel made available to customers.

“A pump was found that was supplying an amount of product that the consumer did not receive. That is, he paid a value registered at the pump, but received a smaller amount”, he said in an interview with CBN Ribeirão radio.

In addition, ANP inspectors, who also participated in the action, found irregularities in relation to the quality of fuel in another six pumps. Agency regulation specialist Miguel Camacho said that one of the tanks had out of specification gasoline.

“This gasoline has 43% by volume of mixed anhydrous ethanol, when the maximum established by legislation is 27%. That is, a considerable excess of anhydrous ethanol in this gasoline. And the hydrated ethanol from this dealership, through a chemical test, was found to have considerable contamination by methanol,” he said.

Miguel Camacho explains that methanol is an alcohol that is forbidden to use as fuel, as it is toxic and can cause problems in cars. “In addition to causing damage to the car, it causes damage to public health”, says the agent.

The inspectors could not find the owner of the establishment. Out of specification products will be sealed and an administrative process will be opened to investigate irregularities, which may result in a fine.

The owner of the post was searched for by the report, but was not found.

Consumers can report irregularities by calling IPEM-SP 0800-013-0522.

