Installment of up to BRL 1,212 released today (5); see the PIS Calendar; PIS table and whether you will receive PIS 2022

O PIS is being paid this Tuesday (5th) to a specific group.

See how to receive PIS 2022 and check:

O PIS is the salary bonus paid to workers in the private sector through Caixa Econômica Federal.

O PIS 2022 being released is the PIS of those who worked in 2020 – the PIS base year 2020.

In the months of February and March of this year, the payment of PIS 2022.

Despite this, there are still workers who have not yet withdrawn the PIS 2022.

According to data published on May 23 by the Ministry of Labor, around 480,000 workers have not yet withdrawn the PIS Pasep.

Who is entitled to PIS? are workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have updated data in the registry;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

The good news is that, despite the PIS payment being released at the beginning of the year, the PIS 2022 it’s the Pasep 2022 can still be redeemed.

The installments of Pasep 2022 can be withdrawn through Banco do Brasil, and those from PIS 2022through Caixa Econômica Federal.

THE PIS 2022 table defines the value of PIS 2022 according to the months worked.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

As exemplified above, the maximum share of BRL 1,212 will only be released for those who worked during the 12 months of 2020.

It is possible to carry out PIS consultation:

Via the Social Security telephone – 135.

By calling Caixa Econômica – 0800-726-0207;

Through the applications: Digital Work Card; FGTS; Cashier Worker and Cashier Has.

O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December.

