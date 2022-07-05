Institute launches ‘Agenda Mais SUS’ with proposals on public health for presidential candidates

Read too

Founded by economist and former president of the Central Bank Armínio Fraga, the Institute of Studies for Health Policies (IEPS), in partnership with the civil association Umane, launched this Monday (4) a document with six concrete proposals to improve the efficiency and quality of the Unified Health System (SUS).





Without disregarding the advances in the last thirty yearswith substantial improvements in indicators such as life expectancy and infant mortality, the so-called “More SUS Agenda” is addressed to candidates for the Presidency of the Republic and highlights that there is still a long way to go so that access to health care is universal, as provided for in the Federal Constitution. To get there, the document advocates:

Expand resources and guide funding to induce the universalization of the SUS;

Strengthen Primary Care;

Innovate in regional governance mechanisms;





Ensure the availability and effectiveness of Human Resources;

Valuing and promoting mental health;

Strengthen the system to face public health emergencies.

According to the director of Public Policies at IEPS, Arthur Aguillar, Brazil is against the grain of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), since member countries invest an average of 7.63% of GDP in public health.

“This figure is only 3.95% in Brazil. So, we propose a continuous increase in health spending, reaching up to 5% of GDP in 2026 and 6% in 2030, the number recommended by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in a document to which Brazil is a signatory”, said Aguillar.





As financing alternatives, the institute defends reducing or eliminating the tax waiver on health (which in 2018 reached 57.7 billion), reallocate resources from other areas of the public budget or increasing taxation of products harmful to health, such as alcohol, tobacco, ultra-processed foods and sugary drinks.

“Increasing the financial contribution is a necessary effort, but not enough” says Arthur Aguiar.





The document also proposes to rethink the primary care financing model, instituting a national minimum per capita of financing, complemented by the Union, and remuneration in accordance with the improvement in regional indicators.

“The system still needs to learn how to deal with the main health challenges of the population: 98% of Brazilian municipalities have not reached the goal of measuring blood pressure in hypertensive patients, more than half of the cancer treatments carried out in the SUS are initiated in stages three and four, when the chances of cure are substantially lower”.

According to the director of Health at the Harvard School of Public Health, Márcia Castro, the challenges are added to the rapid aging of the Brazilian population, the overload of chronic diseases, the challenges associated with climate change and the emergence of pandemics such as Covid-19. .

“The rate of aging of the population in Brazil is about three times faster than in the United Kingdom and France, which implies a greater burden of chronic diseases. Added to this are problems such as hunger, food insecurity, obesity, drop in vaccine coverage and emergence of diseases that had already been eliminated. There is still a demand for services dammed by the pandemic, a worsening in mental health and a demand due to the sequelae of Covid-19 “, highlighted Castro.

