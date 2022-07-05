Inter announces R$ 1 billion more in card limit

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

Inter promotes next Thursday, July 7, its third Inter Day: A whole day dedicated to special offers on your marketplace. To take advantage of all the promotions, customers will have an additional R$1.165 billion in new credit card limits, which will benefit around 435,000 people.

Limit increases and concessions have been going on since last month and will be completed by 7/7, especially benefiting customers who are most engaged with the platform. This way, for 24 hours, account holders and non-account holders will be able to make purchases through Inter’s Super App and through the company’s website, with discounts of up to 70% and boosted cashback that reaches 47%. The main novelty will be the Shopping Club, which will give up to R$ 200 in extra cashback.

How will the Inter Day cashback promotion work?

The initiative will work as follows: people who complete the seven steps available on the link by 12 pm on the 6/7th will earn up to R$ 200 extra cashback when making a purchase on the marketplace in the “Buy Directly by the App” section during Inter Day .

To guarantee this benefit, it is necessary to make a purchase with at least the same amount accumulated in the Shopping Club. Therefore, if the seven steps are not completed, the accumulated cashback will correspond to the number of steps taken.

The Inter Shop will also have new features available to facilitate the purchase journey for customers, such as smart search, filters, and a new view of the main offers.

“Last year, we made history with R$96 million sold in a single day and we stamped 7/7 on the national retail calendar. Now, we want to offer an even more complete shopping experience to simplify people’s lives, with discounts and special cashback never practiced in our Super App”, says Marcela Zonis, Director of Inter Shop.

Festival of incredible conditions

In addition to the shopping club and discounts of up to 70% and cashback of up to 47%, another benefit is the offer of products with free shipping to all regions of Brazil. There will be thousands of products on sale in the country’s main retail stores, such as Americanas, Casas Bahia, Magalu, Amazon, Netshoes, Samsung, Levi’s, Electrolux, Brastemp, among others.

Inter account holders will also have access to four lives within the Super App, one on the 6/7th only for those who register for the Shopping Club and three during Inter Day open to all customers. In all transmissions it will be possible to find units of the Orange Box, box with surprise products from brands that are highly sought after by customers at unmissable prices, such as Apple, Nespresso, Acer, Casas Bahia, among others. To follow the lives and not miss any promotions, just stay tuned to Inter’s Super App.

Therefore, the special conditions for the 7/7th still include unmissable advantages in the other verticals of the Inter marketplace. Those who purchase the Inter Cel Social Networks plan, with 10 gigs of internet and a monthly cost of R$45, will pay only R$7 in the first month, an exclusive offer for the launch of the new plan. The Duo Gourmet annual plan, which costs R$450, will have cashback of R$45 on Inter Day.

In addition, Inter Delivery will have 10% cashback for all orders placed in Belo Horizonte between 7/1 and 7/7. Those who use Inter Travel will have a boosted cashback of 7% when purchasing airline tickets and 10% when booking hotels on July 7th and 8th.

About Inter

More than a digital bank, a Super App that simplifies people’s lives: Inter has reinvented itself and creates products and services every day for its more than 20 million customers. Whether it’s time to take care of finances, shop online or earn cashback, everything is gathered in the same application, in a simple and 100% digital way.

Finally, Inter offers complete services in banking, investments, credit and insurance, international remittances, in addition to a mall that brings together the best retailers in Brazil and the United States. As a result, the company has an expanded credit portfolio of R＄ 19.8 billion, shareholders’ equity of R＄ 8.5 billion and R＄ 36.5 billion of total assets.

Check out how to accumulate extra cashback with the Shopping Club:

Make a purchase over R＄ 70 in the “Buy directly in the App” section at Inter Shop: 20 reais extra cashback on Inter Day; Buy a Gift Card from R＄ 40: 10 reais extra cashback on Inter Day;

Refuel the vehicle using over R＄ 100 using Shell Box: 15 reais extra cashback on Inter Day;

Buy an airline ticket or book hotels through the Super App above R＄ 500: 70 reais extra cashback on Inter Day;

Subscribe to the Inter Pass and have access to exclusive benefits in the Super App: 20 reais of extra cashback on Inter Day

Subscribe to any Inter Cel plan: 15 reais of extra cashback on Inter Day;

Subscribe to the Inter Duo Gourmet annual plan: 50 reais of extra cashback on Inter Day.

