Inter lineup: Bustos and De Pena train and will start against Colo-Colo; see related | International

Bustos and De Pena face Colo-Colo, this Tuesday, for the second game of the round of 16 of the Sudamericana. Both are recovered from muscle problems and available to Mano Menezes. On the other hand, Renê had a diagnosed muscle injury and is absent. Taison could be the novelty among the holders. Inter released a list of those related to expected returns.

Mano took advantage of this Monday afternoon to show videos of the opponent and explain how the team should behave at 9:30 pm on Tuesday, in Beira-Rio. Then, behind closed doors, he defined the squad in tactical work and prepared the team for an eventual penalty shootout.

The press had access for about 30 minutes. Enough time to follow the warm-up work, which included the presence of the right side Bustos, recovered from a muscle injury in the right thigh, and the attacking midfielder De Pena, also released after swelling in the left thigh.

1 of 2 De Pena in Inter training — Photo: Bruno Ravazzolli De Pena in Inter training — Photo: Bruno Ravazzolli

Renê had a confirmed muscle injury and is out for three to four weeks. Wanderson remains within the stipulated period and will have two more weeks of recovery ahead. All those spared from the trip to Fortaleza participated normally in the movement.

The lineup can have a novelty in the attack. Best of Inter in the 1-1 draw with Ceará and praised by Mano, the “striker” Taison believes himself to start the match in place of Pedro Henrique. In defense, Mercado follows Vitão’s side, and Moisés resumes the starting position on the left.

The shirt 9 dilemma persists. Alemão and David are vying for a spot in command of the attack. The two were spared from the Brasileirão round. The use of one or the other will depend on the game strategy that will be adopted by the coaching staff, since both have different characteristics.

Probable Inter: Daniel; Busts, Market, Vitão and Moisés; Gabriel, De Pena, Edenilson, Alan Patrick and Taison (Pedro Henrique); David (German).

2 of 2 Inter training busts — Photo: Bruno Ravazzolli Inter training busts — Photo: Bruno Ravazzolli

The mobilization is great for the South American play-off. More than 40,000 fans are expected. Behind the scenes at the club recognizes the significance of the match, which is considered the most important of the year so far.

Inter and Colo-Colo face each other at 21:30 this Tuesday, in Beira-Rio, for the second game of the round of 16 of the Sudamericana. In the first leg, the Chileans won 2-0. The qualified goal is not a tiebreaker. Whoever advances will face the winner of Deportivo Cali and Melgar.

Check the related list

goalkeepers: Daniel and Keiller

Daniel and Keiller Sides: Busts, Hector, Moses and Thauan Lara

Busts, Hector, Moses and Thauan Lara Defenders: Market, Moledo, Vitão and Kaique Rocha

Market, Moledo, Vitão and Kaique Rocha steering wheels: Gabriel, Johnny, Edenilson and Liziero

Gabriel, Johnny, Edenilson and Liziero Socks: Estevão, De Pena, Alan Patrick and Mauricio

Estevão, De Pena, Alan Patrick and Mauricio Attackers: David, Taison, Alemão, Pedro Henrique, Caio Vidal and Wesley Moraes