iPhone 14 Pro Max may be Apple’s most expensive phone in history | Cell

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is set to become the most expensive phone in Apple’s history when it is announced this September. At least that’s what a leak on the web suggests considering the model with 1 TB of data space. According to user TheGalox, the smartphone could cost US$ 1,699 in the United States, which is around R$ 9,020 in direct conversion and without taxes. It would correspond to an increase of US$ 100 (R$ 530) in relation to the launch price of the current iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max launched in September 2021 for $1,599 in the US. The device arrived in Brazil in October for R$15,499, but can be found on Amazon for R$11,338, a drop of more than R$4,000.

🔎 Apple tech support: how to find phone numbers and addresses

Check out all the details of the iPhone 13 in the video below

Check out all the details of the iPhone 13

📝 iPhone worth it? Leave your testimonial

According to TheGalox’s post on the social network, all devices in the iPhone 14 line would have a $100 increase over the previous series. The standard device can cost US$ 799 (R$ 4,240), against US$ 699 (R$ 3,710) for the conventional iPhone 13 on launch day. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to cost $1,099 and $1,199, respectively.

Also according to the analyst, the new iPhone 14 Max (or Plus) should cost US$ 899, around R$ 4,770. This model would replace the iPhone 13 Mini and bring the same 6.7-inch screen as the Pro Max version, but with the same software as the conventional iPhone 13.

2 of 2 iPhone 14 concept published by the press — Photo: Reproduction/Jon Prosser iPhone 14 concept published by the press — Photo: Reproduction/Jon Prosser

The latest rumors also point out that the Pro and Pro Max models should come with a more discreet, pill-shaped notch at the top of the screen. Also, the front camera could have autofocus in the next generation of cell phones.

Apple would be working on strategies to improve battery life, which is also often the subject of many complaints, and should bring improvements to the main cameras of more expensive devices. Of course, the company has not commented on any of these speculations, which should be treated by the reader as rumors.

with information from chalk China and NotebookCheck