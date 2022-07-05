iPhone 14: See alleged prices of Apple’s cell phone line

If it follows the launch formula used in recent years, Apple should hold its next big event in September. On the occasion, the company will possibly present its new line of cell phones, iPhone 14that can receive a record price increase — as the latest rumors suggest.

according to the source MyDriversa Chinese tech news site, the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to cost $1,099 and $1,199, respectively — around R$5845 and R$6,370, in direct conversion. If confirmed, the change will represent an approximate positive variation of 10% when compared to the prices of current models.

In addition, the rumor also suggests that the most equipped variant of the iPhone 14 Pro Max could debut on the market at price of US$ 1,699 or R$ 9040, in local currency — making it Apple’s most expensive model to date. In addition, the source only infers that the increases may be related to advances in inflation and scarcity of basic production materials.

Possible details of the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. (Source: MyDrivers via GizChina / Reproduction)Source: MyNewDrivers via GizChina

New look and improved processor

Without specifying details for the base models, the source says that the Pro and Pro Max variants of the iPhone 14 should ditch the “notch” on the screen and adopt the less intrusive “exclamation” format. In addition, there is the presence of the new A16 Bionic processor in both models.

So far, Apple has not commented on the case.