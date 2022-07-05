Is Caixa Tem really lending BRL 4,500? find out now

You loans of the application box has are well known by Brazilians, although they have not been around for a long time. Despite the ease of contracting this credit, the limits so far are not very high, at least not in the SIM Digital line.

The program offers credit to Brazilians who want to undertake, or who are already individual microentrepreneurs (MEI). It was created to encourage entrepreneurship and support small businesses in the country, and uses resources from the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço).

The news that has been circulating in recent days is that the limit on SIM Digital loans has risen to R$ 4,500. After all, is this information true or false?

Credit of up to BRL 4.5 thousand

Currently, the line grants up to R$ 1 thousand for individuals and up to R$ 3 thousand for MEIs. A Provisional Measure (MP) passed in the Chamber raises these limits to R$1,500 and R$4,500, respectively, but the text still depends on Senate approval to become valid.

This means that the new ceiling for Caixa Tem loans is not yet in effect. In the meantime, the old limits remain in effect, as well as the terms and fees below:

Individuals: interest rate of 1.95% per month and payment term of 12 to 24 months;

MEIs: interest rate of 1.99% per month and payment term of 18 to 24 months.

How to apply?

The individual who wants to undertake can apply for the loan directly in the Caixa Tem application, without bureaucracy. Even those who are negative can ask for the money, as long as their debt does not exceed R$ 3 thousand.

The micro-entrepreneur must go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch to apply. In this case, the bank requires at least 12 months of activity with the CNPJ before release.