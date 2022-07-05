Israel Adesanya: “I will not risk my health and my brain for a bunch of drunks” | combat

The boos after the lukewarm fight against Jarred Cannonier at UFC 276 angered Israel Adesanya. The Nigerian, who defended the organization’s middleweight belt in the main event, did not hold back from criticizing the fans who, according to him, do not know what they are seeing and only hope that the big names in the sport lose.

1 of 5 Israel Adesanya criticized the boos of the fans at his performance at the press conference after UFC 276 – Photo: Reproduction / YouTube Israel Adesanya criticized fans’ boos at his performance at the press conference after UFC 276 – Photo: Reproduction / YouTube

– Fuck them. These guys have been here since 3pm. They’re all drunk. They don’t know what a real fight is. I said it before: all great fighters get to this point. I saw it when I was just a fan. I remember Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre fights where I was like, “It was a fantastic fight!” and people booed them. People booed GSP, one of the greatest of all time. I thought, “What are you guys watching, you idiots?” With Muhammad Ali and Floyd Mayweather it’s the same thing. You’re a giant, and people just want to see you lose. That’s all that matters. If it’s not a spectacular performance, it’s like, “Oh, he’s not even that great.” Jared knows I’m a great fighter, and I’ve also given him the same credit.

The champion, however, acknowledged that he did not fight at his maximum intensity. Even so, he extolled his quality as a fighter, explaining that, despite his below-average performance, he beat a very dangerous opponent. For Adesanya, what was missing was finding the strongest blows, as the initials were working well.

2 of 5 Israel Adesanya UFC 276 press conference — Photo: Reproduction / YouTube Israel Adesanya press conference UFC 276 — Photo: Reproduction / YouTube

– I’m much better. I’ve said it before: on my worst day, I can kill the best opponent. I call it suicide. Tonight I was off. My coach, Eugene Bareman, told me, ‘The people who really know you, your teammates, your family, they know you took the time off tonight. I couldn’t find my strong punches, my kicks. The opening punches – jabs and leg kicks – were working, but I was trying to find the strongest ones. He was adjusting well. It wasn’t just me against him. His adjustments to what I was doing were great. I would attack, reach his body, his legs, and he would adjust and move away. I also managed to get away from him.

For Adesanya, Jared Cannonier’s performance deserved praise. According to the champion, the adjustments that the challenger made throughout the fight, avoiding giving him gaps so that he could grow in the fight, were accurate.

3 of 5 Jared Cannonier had his performance praised by Israel Adesanya at the press conference after UFC 276 — Photo: Getty Images Jared Cannonier had his performance praised by Israel Adesanya at the press conference after UFC 276 – Photo: Getty Images

– I fought like hell tonight. I didn’t feel like I was relaxing. I was pushing, going up. I hit him. But like I said, I was criticized because I couldn’t connect my strong punches, I couldn’t make the changes. He was a formidable opponent, you can’t relax with this guy because he’s going to knock you out. And I won’t risk my health and my brain. I do it, but not stupidly just for the entertainment of some drunks.

Asked if his next fight would be against Alex Poatan, Adesanya confirmed, and said that the Brazilian pursues him knowing that he is still the king of the division. The Nigerian also took the opportunity to warn his rival about the danger he represents when his back is against the wall.

4 of 5 Alex Poatan will be Israel Adesanya’s next opponent in the UFC – Photo: Getty Images Alex Poatan will be Israel Adesanya’s next opponent in the UFC – Photo: Getty Images

– That’s the next fight. I saw his fight. It was a good fight. But Sean Strickland should have focused on his work, like I told him to. Let’s fight soon. How long? We will see. I like a drama. Like I said, my life is a movie, it’s like an anime. I’m going to face a guy who beat me at kickboxing, and now he’s still chasing me because he knows I’m still the king, and he wants to take that away from me. You see what happens when I’m up against the wall, when I really have this pressure – I put pressure on myself, I have pressure on me too. So yes, I’m looking forward to fighting him. How long will we find out?

Adesanya also took advantage of the press conference to congratulate teammate Alexander Volkanovski. According to him, the featherweight champion inspires him and raises the level of fighting and training at the gym every time he performs.

– Congratulations to my friend Alexander Volkanovski. Inspiring. I won all five rounds, but his fight was much nicer and more impressive. Like I said, I had a night off, but he was kicking ass. We are different. And Alex is very different. You don’t understand, he inspires me by the way he works. When he came to this camp, I knew he would raise the bar, and he did.

5 out of 5 UFC Dos Anjos vs Fiziev: Named Lightweight Duel You Only Watch Live in Combat! — Photo: Infoesporte UFC Dos Anjos vs Fiziev: A duel between namesakes at lightweight you can only watch it live in the match! — Photo: Infoesporte