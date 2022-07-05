Izolda allies praise ICMS reduction and charge Bolsonaro for compensation

Ceara parliamentarians from the allied base of Governor Izolda Cela (PDT) praised the decision of the state Executive to comply with legislation that limits the rate of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) for fuel, energy and transport services to 18%.

Federal deputy Idilvan Alencar (PDT) said that the government of Ceará “has done its part”. The pedestrian, however, asked the National Congress to override President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) veto of the law that determined that the federal government also compensate states and municipalities that lost resources to guarantee the constitutional minimums in health and education. .

Currently, a large part of the resources of the Basic Education Maintenance and Development Fund (Fundeb), the main financing mechanism for public education, comes from ICMS. “Izolda has done his part. We hope that Congress will do its part and override the presidential veto. Education and health cannot and should not lose resources. By vetoing the reimbursement, Bolsonaro shows his contempt for these areas. is with the National Congress”, said the congressman.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

“The governor’s decision to reduce, aligning this position with the other states of the federation, is important. It was a decision of Congress that we support, because we defend the thesis of reducing the tax burden in all federated entities of some segments and, of course, in the case involving fuel and energy, these are essential sectors that really need to be reduced. I think the state will be able to compensate for the losses in other activities that are not essential for society”, said federal deputy Zé Airton (PT).

About the subject









The PT, however, also evaluated as fundamental “the strengthening of health and education activities”. “They are also essential activities and that we need to make compensations to help in these areas that are very important to the population”, he added.

For state deputy Acrisio Sena, the reduction in ICMS shows that the governor “is maintaining her stance as a statesman, behaving in an institutional manner and complying with what the law requires.” However, he criticized the Federal Government’s conduct of economic policy and the President of the Republic’s stance in conflict with Brazilian heads of state.

“What is clear is that the Federal Government, once again, shows its total incompetence in dealing with economic policy, creating a conflict with the governors, wanting the population to forcefully believe that the state ICMS is the reason for the high fuel prices. is that Bolsonaro tries to hide the administrative chaos of his government. He blames the governors and even Petrobras, which has a president appointed by him,” said Acrisio.

“It doesn’t take a genius to discover that this is another lie by a government specialized in creating fake news. After all, the ICMS rate has always been the same, regardless of the price of gasoline, alcohol and diesel. at the time of Lula, when the average price of gasoline was R$ 2.50, as now, with Bolsonaro, when the average price is 7.50, the ICMS percentage was strictly the same”, highlighted the deputy.

Federal deputy Eduardo Bismark (PDT) took a more radical stance in assessing that the reduction represents “a palliative solution to the crisis we are experiencing”. “Basically, what the government seeks is to harm the governors who are mostly against the federal government. However, this reduction also harms city halls and especially people who will see public services harmed”, he endorsed.

For the pedestrian, the compensation of education and health are fundamental. “We have to urgently override the veto. Firstly, because it was an agreement with the federal government, which the government has not spoken about, and secondly, because it worsens the damage to people in fundamental areas. Today, mayors and governors are already obliged to complement health and education with resources from the box itself that will decrease by almost 30%. There will be a lack of resources for all other initiatives”, continued the deputy.

According to Bismark, city halls and state governments “will have to do financial gymnastics in order not to run out of medicines, doctors, nurses and on the other hand it will also be difficult to keep schools functioning at their fullest.”

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags