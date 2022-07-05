João Guilherme analyzes bariatric surgery after losing almost 80 kg | celebrities

Reproduction/Band – 04.07.2022 João Guilherme, son of Faustão, lost almost 80 kg after bariatric surgery

Faustão’s middle son, João Guilherme Silva, 18, spoke about the bariatric surgery he had in May 2020 and revealed how many pounds he lost since then.

“It was almost 80 kg. I reached 140 kg when I was 15, 16 years old. A lot of people at the time criticized it (I had the surgery), but there’s no such thing as being like this, it’s not good for your health… It was the best decision I made in my life. Today I am someone else. I was never a guy who felt bad, I always took a lot in the joke. I was very happy, but when you are in good health, you have no idea how different it is”, said the presenter, in an interview with the Podcast “Ticaracaticast”, by humorists Bola and Carioca.

Currently weighing 72 kg, João said he spent the entire weight loss process in Switzerland, where he lived for two years and completed high school. He says he only started enjoying food about six months ago, as the surgery cuts the hunger hormone and makes him feel full.

‘I’m in love’

During the chat, the presenter talked about his relationship with his girlfriend, the 33-year-old model from Piauí, Schynaider Moura, whom he met at the end of last year.

“I’m in love. I’m a guy who, from a very early age, very young, I liked a lot. And when you really like someone, you have to really like it”, she said, delivering where the two met:

“I met him at Ronaldo’s house (Phenomenon, the former player). I was having an event there. Then I looked and said: ‘a cat’. We went to spend New Year’s Eve at the same place and it ended up happening…”.