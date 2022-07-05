Jojo Todynho and Gkay get weird behind the scenes of the ‘Dança’ final: “Didn’t like it”

Jojo Todynho and Gkay get weird and cause a stir during the grand finale of ‘Dança dos Famosos’; know the reason

Last Sunday (3), the singer Jojo Todynho and the influencer Gkay caused a stir behind the scenes of the grand finale of Famous dance.

The situation took place on the stage of the Sunday with Huck, but outside the live. The funkeira suggested that the content creator give her invitation to the traditional Farofa da Gkay to one of the people in the audience, as she refused to attend the event. The information is from the column of Fabia Oliveiraof In off.

“I was talking to the audience and they came and joined in the conversation as well. I suggested that she give the invitation that would be mine to someone in the audience and I think she didn’t like it, but then it was okay, I think.“, confirmed the interpreter of What Shot Was That.

Wanted to give her side of the story, Gkay denied having been surprised by Jojo Todynho.

For those who are out, the funkeira had already denied participating in the influencer’s event. On the occasion, she reinforced that she is dedicated to her marriage with Lucas Souzaso he doesn’t see any reason to go to the famous Farofa, which is known for making out among celebrities.

JOB OFFER!

the presenter Ana Maria Braga has invited Jojo Todynho last Friday (1) to have a fixed frame in Mais Você. The invitation left the singer speechless.

It all started when the morning showed a report recorded by the funkeira in Madureira, in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro. On the board, she gave sentimental advice and listened to popular stories.

