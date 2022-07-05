Joseph Quinn reveals a little help to rock the guitar

[O texto abaixo traz spoilers sobre a Parte 2 da quarta temporada de Stranger Things]

the british actor Joseph Quinn was one of the most pleasant surprises of the fourth season of Stranger Things. As the charismatic Eddie, he won not only Dustin’s friendship (Gaten Matarazzo), as well as the hearts of millions of fans of the series Netflix. Killed as a hero in the final episode of the new year, the character was able to shine like few others in the scene where he played Metallica to allow your friends to try to attack the villain Vecna ​​(Jamie Campbell Bower).

In an interview given to colliderthe actor revealed that he already played guitar before working on the series, which gave him an advantage in the performance of “Master of Puppets”, but confessed that he needed a little extra help for Eddie to also do well in the song’s elaborate solo.

“I played guitar from a very young age, so I had a foundation there. But when I read the scripts, I went out the next morning to pick up a guitar and start madly starting to learn ‘Master of Puppets.’ Gaten went up to a point in the camp van and let it go.”said Quinn. “It was a lot of fun. I played most of it. We got a black belt from the metal guitar players, who came in and did the solo, because I’m a human being. It’s very fast, but the rest, I did my best to understand. too much fun”.

The episodes of Stranger Things are all available for streaming on Netflix. Season 5, which will be the last of the series, has already been confirmed by the platform, but does not yet have a premiere date.



Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.