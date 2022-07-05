Juliano Cazarré begs prayers for his daughter who is intubated after surgery

Actor Juliano Cazarré asked for prayers once again for his newborn daughter

Pantanal actor Juliano Cazarré asked for prayers for his newborn daughter, who recently underwent surgery.

“We continue here alongside our little warrior, Maria Guilhermina. Tomorrow she turns two weeks old. There were many emotions and many advances in that time. She has recovered well and in the last few days she has been congratulated by her medical friends. The next step is extubation. I ask you to pray for her, that the extubation takes place successfully and that she reacts well to the procedure.“, said the swamp actor Juliano Cazarré.

Cazarré’s wife spoke about the routine in the ICU

The wife of actor Juliano Cazarré, Letícia Cazarré, used her instagram to show a little bit of her routine in the neonatal ICU (intensive care unit) where the baby is hospitalized.

“For those who ask if I eat something special to increase milk production… No, I keep eating everything, a lot, without worrying about postpartum weight loss right now. Thank God I have a wonderful husband who likes me regardless of whether I’m skinny, chubby or post-op“, wrote Letícia showing a plate of pasta.

“I believe that, after churches, pediatric ICUs are the places on earth where more angels and saints are concentrated. Sometimes I feel like I can almost see them! Must be the eyes of the heart“, Mom said.

The baby is called Maria Guilhermina. She was born on the 21st and, shortly after giving birth, had to undergo surgery to correct a rare anomaly in her heart.

According to Maria’s parents, the anomaly was still identified in prenatal exams. “Throughout the pregnancy, the doctors realized that her case would be one of the rarest and most serious within the anomaly and, therefore, we decided to come to São Paulo so that she could be born with the most specialized team..”