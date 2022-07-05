July will have the biggest supermoon of the year and the passage of a giant comet. Look!

July has arrived and has some surprises in store for us, such as the largest supermoon of 2022, known as the “deer moon”, and the passage of comet K2, which can be seen from Earth.

On the 13th, Wednesday, we will see the biggest supermoon of 2022. The “Moon of the Deer” is named after the antlers that grow on the heads of deer at this time of year in the United States.

It will be visible to the naked eye and Earth’s natural satellite will get bigger and brighter when viewed from here. The full moon starts at 3:38 pm (Brasilia time).

Passage of Comet K2

The next day, July 14th, we will have another spectacle in the sky: the passage of comet “C/2017 K2”, also known as “PanSTARSS”

PanSTARRS is a comet that comes from the Oort Cloud – considered by astronomers as the “borderline” between our solar system and the so-called “interstellar space”.

It was discovered in May 2017, it has somewhere between 14 and 80 kilometers (km) in radius and approximately 800 thousand km of tail, effectively being a large-scale object, although its core is relatively “normal”.

According to the EarthSky Organization, a North American sky information platform, comet K2 has been approaching Earth towards the Sun and now it can finally be seen.

Five years after being identified, the icy body will be clearly visible with binoculars and telescopes on Thursday, the 14th.

It then continues its journey towards the Sun, where it is expected to approach more closely on December 19th.

how to watch

On the 14th it will be at 1.8 astronomical units (AU), which is around 270 million km away from Earth, with a brightness of 9 magnitude points.

The comet will become visible in the early evening, around 6:49 pm. To see, look at the sky to the east.

It should reach its highest point in the sky at 9:39 pm and will be observable until 2:11 am.

So hope for good weather and open skies where you are to be able to watch these two phenomena on the 13th and 14th of July. We’re already cheering from here!

With information from Olhar Digital