Juninho’s nominee, Fla’s revelation, ex-Águia: with Vinicius contested, see the other options for Remo’s goalkeepers | rowing

Vinícius was one of the great characters of Re-Pa that took place on Sunday, the 3rd, for the 13th round of Serie C. Remo’s goalkeeper has already saved the team from several difficult situations, but he failed badly against his biggest rival. In Paysandu’s second goal, the blue idol tried to get the ball after a cross from Robinho, instead of warding off danger, he played the round for his own goal. Some fans are not satisfied with the goalkeeper’s performances and want a replacement. ge Pará analyzes the moment of Vinícius and the options for the azulina goal.

It’s not the first mistake that Vinícius has made this season, the blue goalkeeper goes through one of his worst phases with Remo’s shirt. In the third round of Série C, the archer failed in the goals of São José-RS. Leão won that match 2-0, Zequinha’s first goal came after a very weak header, the round went very close to the councilman’s hand. The second goal was a defensible shot.

2 of 5 Vinicius, Remo goalkeeper — Photo: Samara Miranda/Ascom Remo Vinicius, Remo goalkeeper — Photo: Samara Miranda/Ascom Remo

The Azulino goalkeeper failed in the third goal of Volta Redonda, for the 10th round of the Brazilian Series C. Lelê kicked weakly, the ball hit Vinícius’ hand and went to the goal. The failure against Paysandu ended the patience of some fans. Some ask the archer to go to the bank. The Lion has a few options to take on this role.

Options for Gerson Gusmao

Jorge Pazetti stood out in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship for Penapolense, where he showed good impetus and made great saves. These performances caught the attention of Juninho, goalkeeper coach at Leão. In addition to Penapolense, the 21-year-old goalkeeper went through the base of Ponte and Guarani. The archer is from Campinas and is 1.90m tall.

3 of 5 Jorge Pazetti — Photo: Ascom Remo Jorge Pazetti — Photo: Ascom Remo

Yago Darub is another young goalkeeper in the blue squad. He is formed at the base of Flamengo. At the Rio club, he won the São Paulo Junior Football Cup (2018), Campeonato Carioca (2018 and 2019) and the Otávio Pinto Guimarães Cup (2018). Before arriving at Remo, Mengão lent him to Red Bull Brasil and Cianorte, but he could not stand out for these clubs. Yago is 22 years old, is from Rio Branco and measures 1.92m.

4 of 5 Yago Darub — Photo: Ascom Remo Yago Darub — Photo: Ascom Remo

Jorge and Yago have youth and potential in common, but they are very young. They have yet to have a following in professional football. The psychological factor is essential in a match, especially for goalkeepers, Remo’s fans are very demanding.

It is important to note that these goalkeepers arrived with the endorsement of Juninho, the club’s goalkeeper coach. He is a reference as a professional. Jorge Pazetti was a direct indication of him. Juninho has been with the club since 2017. After the contested performance against Paysandu, the goalkeeper coach defended Vinícius.

SEE MORE

+Goalkeeper coach posts a message of support for Vinícius: “An example of a professional”

Zé Carlos is a more experienced option, the goalkeeper is 27 years old and has played more games than the young archers of Leão. He has passed through Sinop-MT, Cuiabá, União Rondonópolis-MT, Democrata de Sete Lagoas-MG, Sampaio Corrêa-RJ, Nova Iguaçu and Ação-MT.

He stood out for Águia de Marabá and has been the only goalkeeper listed for the bench. Zé Carlos may be the immediate option. The archer is from Itajaí-SC and is 1.89m tall.

5 of 5 Zé Carlos — Photo: Ascom Remo Zé Carlos — Photo: Ascom Remo