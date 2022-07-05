Justice prohibits Zé Neto and Cristiano from using the ‘Esqueminha’ brand | Celebrity Gossip

Reproduction / Instagram Zé Neto and Cristiano were sued for using ‘Esqueminha’

The duo Zé Neto and Cristiano are prevented from using the word Esqueminha, which names an event created by the country people and is sponsored by a famous beer brand.

Last Friday (1st), the Goiás Court of Justice gave a favorable opinion to a lawsuit filed by the Bahian singer Gabriel Levy, from the band Isqueminha (from the songs “Vai Tomar Pitú” and “Terror da Setada”), which requests compensation for moral damages for the misuse of the trademark.

The document signed by judge Gilmar Luiz Coelho, from the 10th Civil Court of Goiânia, emphasizes that the National Property Institute (INPI) did not authorize the use of the brands “Esqueminha” and “Esqueminha com ZNC” by the sertanejos “because of the similarity with the brand owned by the author, ‘Isqueminha’, even more because they are used in common entertainment contexts”.

According to the producers responsible for the band Isqueminha, representatives of the event created by Zé Neto & Cristiano had tried to authorize the use of the “Esqueminha” brand in direct negotiation with them, but were unsuccessful. O GLOBO contacted the company Work Show, responsible for the artistic management of the sertanejos, but so far has not received a response.

In the process document, the judge granted the injunction and determined that the brand should no longer be used in any commercial and/or publicity context, under penalty of imposing a fine in the amount of R$ 1 thousand up to the limit of the value given to the case. , BRL 50 thousand.

Controversy with Anita



The countryman Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, became the center of a controversy, in May this year, after offending the singer Anitta and criticizing the Rouanet Law during a show funded with public resources, in the city of Sorriso, in Mato Grosso.

In a video that circulated on social media, the sertanejo mocked an intimate tattoo of the funkeira and stressed that it “does not depend” on the Rouanet Law. “Our fee is paid by the people,” he said. On the occasion, however, the duo received R$ 400,000 from public resources to go on stage.

After the controversy, netizens reacted to the contradiction by asking, through social networks, for a “CPI do Sertanejo”. Millionaire contracts have come to light, financed by city halls in small towns, to perform shows by country folk such as Gusttavo Lima, who charged R$1.2 million for a performance this year.