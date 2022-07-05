Karina Bacchi poses with her son and says if she got back together with Amaury Nunes

Actress Karina Bacchi showed her son and opened up about a possible reconciliation with her ex

The actress Karina Bacchi gave a very honest answer about the possibility of getting back with her ex-husband. The famous recently announced the end of her second marriage. The artist was married to businessman Amaury Nunes. They made the union official in 2018, in a beautiful ceremony on the beach.

Together they are parents of a boy. Enrico is four years old and, biologically, he is the only son of the actress. It turns out that Karina became pregnant through in vitro fertilization (IVF). While doing the procedure to generate her firstborn, she met the businessman. At the time, they were in the United States and had mutual friends.

After the wedding, Amaury went to court to change Enrico’s birth certificate. He gave the little boy his father’s surname. Since both announced the end of their relationship, the heir has not been seen with his father.

Last week, Karina Bacchi enjoyed a few days off with the puppy. They went to the Northeast. The destination chosen for the tour was Alagoas, in Ceará. Together they went to visit a famous water park in the region. “For more happy days and smiles full of love like this. Thank you beloved son! Thank you God!”, declared the famous when sharing some clicks with the firstborn.

On social media, the artist has avoided talking about the breakup. But, every now and then, the famous opens the traditional question boxes to chat with her virtual fans. When this happens, many people take the opportunity to ask about the ex-couple’s separation. This weekend, a follower asked: “Are you and Amaury back together? I’m praying for you!”.

Karina Bacchi made a point of responding. “I appreciate the prayer and the intention, but we often ask for what we think is the right thing or the happiest ending… However, what we think is often not God’s will. Well, only he knows all things, what goes on in each heart, what is hidden or revealed, public or secret”, pointed out the actress.

She even ruled out the possibility of a reconciliation. “About your prayer request for me: I thank you, but I assure you, there is not the slightest possibility. I suggest dedicating the focus of prayers just so that it continues to be fulfilled in each person’s life. Only the will of God, perfect as it is, even if incomprehensible to many,” she concluded.

