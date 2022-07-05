Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian protest, on American Independence Day, against the decision that ended the right to abortion in the US | Pop & Art

According to them, American women now have fewer rights and freedoms.

On Twitter, Perry used his song “Firework”, which has a strong connection to the 4th of July because of the fireworks fireworks tradition, to speak out on Twitter.

“‘Honey you are a photo gimmick’ is a 10 but women in the US have less rights than even a starlet,” she wrote.

Kim and her sister, Kourtney, shared a post on Instagram that canceled the holiday: “The 4th of July was canceled because of a lack of independence. Sincerely, women.”

Actress Jessica Chastain (Oscar winner for “Tammy Faye’s Eyes”) posted a photo showing her middle fingers. “Happy ‘independence’ day for me and my reproductive rights,” she wrote.

Also actress Diane Kruger (“Inglourious Basterds”) was more succinct and only stated, on Instagram, that the US “does not have much to celebrate”.

The host of the food competition reality show “Top Chef” Padma Lakshmi agrees.

“There’s not much to celebrate this 4th of July, I fear. Let’s just hope everyone is safe and at peace today and that soon our nation walks away from this cliff,” she wrote, along with a photo of a photo with her. the words “separate Church and State”.

The United States Supreme Court decided at the end of June to overturn the decision that nationally guaranteed the right to legal abortion in the country.

Since then, it is up to each US state to decide whether or not to allow termination of pregnancy.

By six votes to three, the judges overturned the so-called ‘Roe v. Wade’, a landmark decision by the Supreme Court itself from the 1970s that established the right to abortion in the United States.

