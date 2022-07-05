Kyrgios survives roller coaster and returns to Wimbledon ‘quarters’ eight (!) years later

Eight years later, Nick Kyrgios is back in the Wimbledon quarter-finals. The 27-year-old Australian, currently number 40 ATP, resisted a real roller coaster of emotions this Monday, overcoming physical problems to qualify for the top 8 of the English Grand Slam. It’s the third time he’s advanced to this stage of a Major, the first since the Australian Open… 2015!

Kyrgios had to ask for assistance on his right shoulder several times, take painkillers and even had moments of deconcentration, but he found his tennis in time for the fifth set to defeat the talented American. Brandon Nakashima, 20-year-old, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2), 3-6 and 6-2, in a three-hour battle that marked Kyrgios’ Center Court debut in 2022. Kyrgios continues not knowing what it’s like to lose a fifth set at Wimbledon: there are now 6 equal winnings disputed.

That’s how to seal a victory 👏@NickKyrgios has the Center Court crowd on their feet#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/l8VeZmTTvf — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2022

Kyrgios will now seek his first Grand Slam semi-final against a rival who had never even reached the ‘quarters’: the Chilean Cristian Garin, in what will be the first meeting between the two.

