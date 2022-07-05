LATAM Pass offers up to 60% bonus on iupp, PDA and Credicard points transfers

O LATAM Pass is offering up to 60% bonus in point transfers yup, PDA and Credicard. The offer is valid until Thursday (07).

bonus

50% bonus: LATAM Pass customers;

+10% bonus: customers who joined the LATAM Pass Club until 05/20/2022.

How to participate

Click here to register your CPF in the promotion for iupp and PDA and here for Credicard; Transfer your points from your credit card to the LATAM Pass; Earn up to 60% extra points.

When registering, you will receive a confirmation message on the campaign screen, which will show the LATAM Pass number entered, as well as the date and time of registration. We recommend that you take a picture of the confirmation screen as LATAM is not responsible for any errors during registration.

Promotion details

The transfers of points from the programs are eligible: iupp Program, Pão de Açucar Program, Ponto com você, Business Rewards Program and Credicard Program.

The Extra Points for this campaign will be credited within 30 days after the end of the campaign.

The transferred and accumulated Points and the Extra Points will be valid for 24 (twenty-four) months.

Customers who signed up to the LATAM Pass Club until 05/20/2022 will be entitled to an additional 10% (ten percent) of Extra Points on the transferred points.

See the iupp and PDA campaign regulations here. And here for the Credicard regulation.

Changes to the LATAM Pass

The LATAM Pass no longer allows the issuance of award tickets (award tickets) online. From now on, it is only possible to redeem tickets at the commercial rate. If you choose to use points on the company’s own flights and/or codeshare, the system will present the value in points based on a conversion made from the value of the paying ticket. Bear in mind that this change had a direct impact on the pricing of redemptions, in which the vast majority of sections were readjusted and became much more expensive. We recommend that you evaluate this scenario.

Click here to register for the promotion for iupp and PDA and here for Credicard.