Learn about the journey of babies born with heart disease, like the youngest of actor Juliano Cazarré – Quem

Actor Juliano Cazarré, Alcides de wetland, who was released from the recordings of the soap opera to accompany the treatment of his newborn daughter, Maria Guilhermina, in São Paulo, brought up an issue that affects many Brazilian families: the diagnosis of congenital heart disease. The baby – the youngest of the actor with the biologist and journalist Letícia Cazarré – was born on June 21 with Ebstein’s Anomaly, a rare congenital heart disease. On the day of the birth, Juliano said that the baby had to undergo a surgical intervention, which went well and now she “remains stable, recovering and receiving the best care”.

According to data from Hcor (Hospital do Coração), about 30,000 children born in Brazil annually have some abnormality in the structure or function of the heart: congenital heart disease. Unlike pediatric cardiology – which deals with heart diseases acquired in childhood, such as myocarditis, pericarditis, Kawasaki disease, and rheumatic fever, among others – congenital heart diseases encompass cardiac changes from the fetus to adulthood.

Who talked to Dr. Ieda Jatene, coordinator of congenital heart disease at Hcor, who explained how the journey of patients with congenital heart disease works. Check it out below:

What is the Ebstein Anomaly?

Ebstein’s anomaly is a congenital heart malformation that compromises the tricuspid valve in its formation.

What causes a congenital heart disease?

There is no cause related to congenital heart diseases, but there are maternal situations that may be related to some of the congenital heart diseases. For example, a diabetic mother can have a relationship with a fetus with transposition of the great arteries, a mother who has lupus can have a fetus with changes in heart rhythm, the type of blockages within the heart, but there is no requirement that, when the mother has an anomaly, she will necessarily have a fetus with congenital heart disease.

What are the risks of congenital heart disease?

The risks of a congenital heart disease are very variable, according to the type of disease. We have several congenital heart diseases of different commitments. We have the simplest congenital heart diseases, which need follow-up, without necessarily the use of medication, and over time they can even resolve spontaneously. But we still have situations in which heart diseases are more serious, with greater involvement of the heart in which there is a need for surgery or treatment soon after birth. There is no single way to consider the risks of congenital heart disease. The important thing is to have the diagnosis, assess the severity, and, from there, guide if there is a need for medication, treatment, or simply an observation in the simplest cases.

Juliano Cazarré explained that he and his wife discovered in the prenatal exams that their baby would have the Ebstein Anomaly. At how many weeks of pregnancy is it possible to identify possible heart problems in the fetus?

Fetal echocardiography is an exam that evaluates the heart of fetuses and can be performed from the eighteenth week of life, especially in situations where there is some degree of concern, such as families who already have a child with congenital heart disease or some other condition. mother who needs to be more monitored. Then, from the eighteenth week onwards, it is possible to assess the fetal heart. However, the ideal period to perform this assessment through fetal echocardiography is between 22 and 28 weeks. The important thing is that, when any heart disease is detected in this period, in this echocardiogram, follow-up is carried out every three or four weeks according to the orientation of the obstetrician together with the pediatric cardiologist. The echocardiogram is an exam that must be performed from the detection of any abnormality already in the morphological ultrasound that obstetricians routinely perform for pregnant women.

The couple said that the baby underwent surgery on the first day of life. How is this surgery and what is its purpose?

Ebstein’s Anomaly can manifest from mild to more severe forms. In mild forms, the diagnosis is usually made during childhood or even later through an echocardiogram exam performed at some point for some reason not necessarily related to heart disease. Those are the light forms. The most serious forms, which can even be detected on fetal echocardiography and which compromise the evolution of the fetus and the child after birth, must be treated many times soon after birth and this will depend a lot on the type of alteration that is found and of the repercussion that this anomaly is having on the child’s heart.

How is the postoperative follow-up?

After the surgery, these patients should be followed up regularly by the pediatric cardiologist. Obviously with an echocardiogram so that the evolution can be monitored. In general, there is a need to use medication in these cases, the treatment must be done earlier and everything will depend on the result of the surgery and the child’s evolution. Medication adjustments according to growth, medication suspension, release for physical activity as the child grows, all of this will depend on a case-by-case basis, because as we have already said, there is no rule of evolution, each patient must be looked at in a different way. unique way and oriented specifically to your situation.

How is the life of a baby born with this heart disease?

Babies born with congenital heart disease and specifically with Ebstein’s Anomaly, as we have just said, should be patients who need guidance according to the severity of their heart disease and the consequences or repercussions that this disease causes for the development of heart and child structures. So releasing the children for activities as they grow, indicating the need for medication, all this will depend a lot on the Ebstein Anomaly, whether it is the mildest or the most complex. And, throughout life, the need for new approaches and new procedures will also depend on the structure and anatomy of the defect so that we can specifically guide each child.

Is Ebstein’s Anomaly curable after the first surgery or may the baby need further procedures throughout life?

Ebstein’s Anomaly has no cure in the sense that the change in the tricuspid valve is corrected, there are different techniques to make this correction in such a way that the heart works in a similar or very similar way to a condition without heart disease. However, structurally, anatomically, we have this change in the tricuspid valve. We don’t talk about healing, we talk about improving the anatomy, operating close to normal, and only the follow-up of this patient will tell us whether or not there will be a need for a new surgery, for a new treatment of any kind, and that’s all. it will depend on the evolution of each child and on the anatomy that this defect presents.