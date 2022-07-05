learn all about this credit line for micro and small businesses

This past Thursday (30), the ordinance concerning the concession of credits for micro and small companies. Now, they can go to the bank of their choice to get the line of credit from the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (pronampe). To learn more about the rules and concessions to companies in Pronampecheck out the full article!

Learn all about Pronampe

Pronampe, created in May 2020, is a program that aims to make loans available to small businesses with lower interest rates and a longer term to start paying. Its creation was intended to help entrepreneurs face the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ordinance number 191, of June 29, 2022, of the Federal Revenue Service, published in the 30th edition of the Official Gazette of the Union, contains the rules for granting credit.

Depending on the same, to obtain the loan, it is necessary for entrepreneurs to share the billing data of their companies with the financial institution. For this, it will be necessary to access the e-CAC platform, available on the Revenue website, and the sharing will be done digitally.

Once the information is shared, the entrepreneur will be able to negotiate the loan with the bank. If the preferred institution is not listed in the list of possible recipients, it will be necessary to contact the bank branch to verify the forecast of joining the system.

New Pronampe rules

Among the changes, MEIs can now participate in the program and have access to credit, which was not allowed before. In addition, companies with annual gross revenue of up to 300 million reais can also participate in Pronampe.

The project provides for the granting of credit guaranteed by the FGO until the end of 2024. Previously, the law only provided until the end of 2021.