learn more about oniomania

Compulsive shopping, also scientifically known as oniomania, is a very common psychological disorder, which is often a sign of lack of a problem or difficulty in relationships. People who buy a lot, often unnecessarily, may suffer from more serious emotional problems and should seek some form of therapy.

What is Oniomania?

This problem affects women more and tends to appear around the age of 18. If left untreated, it can lead to financial problems and major losses in many aspects of life. Typically, these people go out and buy things when they feel lonely or disappointed about something.

Oniomania is an obsessive-compulsive disorder, characterized by a personality and psychiatric disorder that falls under the category of impulsive disorders. For a compulsive shopper, it’s the act of buying, not the item that makes them ecstatic.

When does shopping become a disease?

Today it can be said that compulsive buying disorder can be categorized as an addiction. Arguments show many similarities between compulsive buying behavior and pathological substance use, including binge drinking, addiction, and loss of control over your behavior.

Scholars point out that, for the diagnosis, it is observed:

Always be concerned about the item purchased;

Compulsory impulses for purchase;

Buying unnecessary items frequently;

Buy for longer periods than intended;

Family and money problems.

Treatment for compulsive drinking

The initial and most important (perhaps the most difficult) step is realizing that there is a problem and that you need help. Only then is the time to ask for help. The treatment is done through a therapeutic process in which a psychologist tries to understand and make the person understand the reasons for their exaggerated consumption.

In addition, professionals seek strategies during meetings that encourage behavioral changes in individuals, such as, for example, having a spreadsheet to organize daily and weekly expenses; recognize purchasing facilitators; cancel credit cards and others.