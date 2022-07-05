Leo Lins can be arrested for making fun of a child with hydrocephalus

In addition to being fired from SBT, comedian Leo Lins, 39, could be arrested for making fun of a child from Ceará with hydrocephalus, as his attitude can be understood as a crime of discrimination against people with disabilities.

The crime is provided for in art. 88 of Law No. 13,146/2015, which belongs to the Statute of Persons with Disabilities.

If convicted, Leo Lins can face a sentence of one to three years of imprisonment and a fine.

“Every person with a disability has the right to equal opportunities with other people and will not suffer any kind of discrimination. Practicing, inducing or inciting discrimination against a person due to his or her disability: Penalty – imprisonment, from 1 (one) to 3 (three) years, and a fine”, says the text of the law.

understand the case

A joke that Léo Lins made with a child with hydrocephalus went viral on social media.

Lins starts talking about Telethon, which raises money to help children with health problems, and then mentions the story of a boy from Ceará:

“I think Telethon is really cool, because they help children with all kinds of problems. I saw a video of a boy in the countryside of Ceará with hydrocephalus. On the bright side, the only place in town where there’s water is his head. The family didn’t even have it removed, they installed a well. Now the father draws his son’s water and they are all happy.”

SBT dismissal

The station’s HR summoned Léo on the afternoon of this Monday, 4th, to inform him about his resignation. “He no longer has a contract with us,” reads the note from the station.

According to Em Off, the broadcaster’s decision, authorized by Silvio Santos and the top leadership of SBT, is irreversible, since the Abravanel family is responsible for the Telethon, a charity fundraiser that maintains the units of the Association for Assistance to Disabled Children ( AACD) open throughout Brazil.

Presenter Silvia Abravanel, who is largely responsible for children’s programming at her father’s station, would have been surprised by the “joke” of Lins, who is part of the team of the program “The Night”, presented by Danilo Gentili.

What does the AACD say?

The Association for Assistance to Disabled Children (AACD) issued a note regretting the episode. “The AACD vehemently repudiates the ‘joke’ made by Leo Lins in a video recently released on the comedian’s social networks. In an extremely unhappy and quite capableist speech, he attacks people with hydrocephalus, calls people with disabilities “children with various types of problems” and shows disrespect to the residents of Ceará”, says the association.

