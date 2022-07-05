Leo Lins is fired from SBT after a joke about a child with hydrocephalus

Comedian Leo Lins, 39, was fired from SBT after making a joke in which he cites Telethon and a child with hydrocephalus during a stand-up show. Thus, he leaves the list of members of the program “The Night with Danilo Gentili”. The information was disclosed by the portal “Em Off” and confirmed by splash with the assistance of Silvio Santos’ broadcaster.

Last weekend, a video went viral in which Lins mocks a child with hydrocephalus. In the footage, he mentions the Telethon, which raises money in SBT actions to help minors with health problems, and tells the story of a boy from Ceará.

“I think the Telethon is really cool, because they help children with various types of problems. I saw a video of a boy in the countryside of Ceará with hydrocephalus. The good side is that the only place in the city where there is water is his head. family didn’t even have it removed, they installed a well. Now the father draws the water for his son and they are all happy”, declared Leo Lins to the public.

In contact with splash, SBT’s advice dealt with the matter in a nutshell. “Leo Lins is no longer part of the SBT cast. He no longer has a contract with us”, he announced. Asked if the link ceased to exist some time ago or because of the episode, the channel confirmed that it “was terminated” after the case.

The AACD (Association for Assistance to Disabled Children) issued a statement this afternoon regretting the episode. “The AACD vehemently repudiates the ‘joke’ made by Leo Lins in a video recently released on the comedian’s social networks. In an extremely unhappy and very capableist speech, he attacks people with hydrocephalus, calls people with disabilities “children with various types of problems” and shows disrespect to the residents of Ceará”, says the note.

Despite using Instagram stories, Leo Lins did not comment on his departure from SBT, but he exposed that he was suffering from attacks by haters after the video went viral. He shared on the social network a curse from a netizen and joked: “All the love of cancel culture”, he wrote.

splash contacted Leo Lins’ team and so far has had no response. The text will be updated if there is a manifestation of the comedian.