





Léo Lins is fired from SBT after joke about child with hydrocephalus Photo: Popline

Comedian Léo Lins is no longer part of the SBT cast, as confirmed by the broadcaster to Earth on Monday afternoon, 4th. His dismissal took place after viralizing a video in which the comedian makes a ‘joke’ with a child who has hydrocephalus during a stand up show.

On the occasion, the comedian mentioned the Telethon, which raises money in SBT actions in favor of the Association for Assistance to Disabled Children (AACD).

“I think Telethon is really cool, because they help children with all kinds of problems. I saw a video of a boy in the countryside of Ceará with hydrocephalus. On the bright side, the only place in town where there’s water is his head. The family didn’t even have it removed, they installed a well. Now the father draws his son’s water and they are all happy bathing”, he said.

This speech by Léo Lins during the presentation went viral and had a negative impact on the web. He was heavily criticized by netizens, who also recalled his homophobic jokes.

After the repercussion of what happened, SBT informed by means of a note that Léo Lins is no longer part of its cast and confirmed to the Earth the change took place on Monday. Thus, the comedian is no longer a member of the program ‘The Night with Danilo Gentili’.

AACD

The Association for Assistance to Children with Disabilities issued a note about the event, stating that Léo Lins’ statement constituted a capableist speech.

“The AACD vehemently repudiates the “joke” made by Léo Lins in a video recently released on the comedian’s social media. In an extremely unhappy and quite capableist speech, he attacks people with hydrocephalus, calls people with disabilities ‘children with various types of problems’ and shows disrespect to the residents of Ceará”, says the note.