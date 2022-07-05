Léo Lins is fired from SBT after joke about hydrocephalus

Comedian Léo Lins was reportedly fired from SBT after a joke he made with a child with hydrocephalus. The information was provided by the Em Off portal and confirmed by the metropolises.

The broadcaster’s human resources area summoned Lins this Monday afternoon (7/4) to inform him about his dismissal. “He no longer has a contract with us,” reads the note from the station sent to metropolises.

According to Em Off, the broadcaster’s decision, authorized by Silvio Santos and the top leadership of SBT, is irreversible, since the Abravanel family is responsible for the Telethon, a charity fundraiser that maintains the units of the Association for Assistance to Disabled Children (AACD) open across the country.

Presenter Silvia Abravanel, who runs children’s programs on her father’s station, would have been surprised by the joke made by Lins, who is part of the team of the program The Noite, presented by Danilo Gentili.

Leo Lins Leo LinsReproduction / Instagram Leo Lins Leo LinsReproduction / Instagram leo lins Leo LinsPlayback / Internet Leo Lins Leo LinsReproduction / Instagram 0

Understand

Léo Lins is receiving criticism on the internet after viralizing a video where he makes jokes in his comedy show. In the recording, he appears mocking a child with hydrocephalus.

Lins starts by citing the Telethon, which raises money to help children with health problems, and then mentions the story of a boy from Ceará:

“I think Telethon is really cool, because they help children with all kinds of problems. I saw a video of a boy in the countryside of Ceará with hydrocephalus. On the bright side, the only place in town where there’s water is his head. The family didn’t even have it removed, they installed a well. Now the father draws his son’s water and they are all happy.”

Look:

But what an idiot face this is not humor it’s a crime Léo Lins you don’t know what a mother goes through a family with a child with this serious problem that is hydrocephalus you stupid!!! pic.twitter.com/K08ingJnr1 — Mell 🌐🍼 (@MariaOl22323226) July 4, 2022

Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos