Leo Lins is fired from SBT after making a joke about a child with hydrocephalus | celebrities

Leo Lins is fired from SBTInstagram Playback

Published 07/05/2022 08:18 | Updated 05/07/2022 09:53

Rio – Leo Lins left the SBT contract team after getting involved in a big controversy. The comedian made a joke about a child with hydrocephalus during a stand-up and cited the Telethon. The statement was heavily criticized by netizens. The resignation was confirmed per day on Tuesday morning, by the station’s press office. “He is no longer part of the SBT cast,” he said in a statement.

In the stand-up, Léo spoke about a video of a boy in the countryside of Ceará with hydrocephalus. He implied that the only place in town where there would be water was the child’s head. The comedian also said that the little one’s family would also enjoy it.

The statement caused outrage among netizens. “Leo Lins’s “joke” about a boy with hydrocephalus and the laughter of those in the audience only shows how our society is without any notion and empathy these days. one. “The guy who makes fun of a child from @TeletonOficial can be considered a comedian or just plain inhuman, clueless?! What do you think? This @LeoLins deserves to be called what?” asked another.

The AACD (Association for Assistance to Children with Disabilities) also spoke out on the matter and repudiated Léo’s attitude through a post on Twitter. “The AACD vehemently repudiates the ‘joke’ made by Leo Lins in a video recently released on the comedian’s social networks. In an extremely unhappy and very capableist speech, he attacks people with hydrocephalus, calls people with hydrocephalus, calls people with disabilities to ‘children with various types of problems’ and shows disrespect to the residents of Ceará,” an excerpt from the statement read. They also reinforced that the comedian’s attitude is considered a crime and can result in a sentence of one to three years in prison, and a fine.