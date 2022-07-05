Leo Lins is fired from SBT after mocking a child with a disability

Leo Lins was fired from SBT (photo: Disclosure)

the comedian Leo Lins, who was part of “The Noite”, by Danilo Gentili, was fired, this Monday (4), from the staff of SBT. He made a joke mocking a child with hydrocephalus.

During his new stand-up comedy show, Léo stated that he watched a video of a child in Ceará with the condition and insinuated that this was a way for the family to have access to water. He comments that the video in question would have been released by Telethon, the solidarity campaign supported by SBT for over 20 years.

In an official statement, the Association for Assistance to Disabled Children, the AACD, stated that the “extremely unhappy and capableist” comment is not acceptable. “This type of ‘joke’ is in extreme bad taste and inappropriate in the society we live in today, as it goes against the grain of a more inclusive world for which we fight every day”, he points out.

The text also states that the comedian “attacks people with hydrocephalus, calls people with disabilities ‘children with various types of problems’, shows disrespect to the residents of Ceará” and asks for a public apology.

After the repercussion of the video, SBT issued a statement affirming Leo’s dismissal from the staff. “Leo Lins is no longer part of the SBT cast,” said Silvio Santos’ channel, which would have authorized the termination.