Leo Lins makes a bigoted joke with a child and is fired from SBT

posted on 07/05/2022 08:56



(credit: reproduction)

Comedian Leo Lins was fired from SBT after making controversial statements in his stand up. Leo Lins worked in Danilo Gentil’s team, in the the night. It was Leo Lins himself who shared on social media an excerpt from his show in which he makes fun of children with hydrocephalus.

“I think the Telethon is really cool, because they help children with various types of problems. I saw a video of a boy in the countryside of Ceará with hydrocephalus. The good side is that the only place in the city where there is water is his head. family didn’t even have it removed, they installed a well. Now the father draws the water for his son and they are all happy”, said Leo, on the scene.

Through social networks, the Association for Assistance to Disabled Children (AACD) criticizes the comedian and classifies his text in the episode as “unhappy” and “quite capable”. The association also says that Leo Lins disrespected the population of Ceará. The text of the AACD also recalls that “Leo Lins’ attitude also constitutes a crime, as he practices, induces or incites discrimination against a person due to his disability.”

The AACD ends by reminding us that “fighting ableism and prejudice against people with disabilities is everyone’s mission”. Leo Lins, via the press office, said that if the comedian wanted to, he should apologize via the YouTube channel.