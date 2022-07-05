Léo Lins makes a ‘joke’ about a child from Ceará with hydrocephalus during a show and receives criticism on the web – Country

the comedian Leo Linsknown for a series of controversies in concerts of comedy, became the target of new criticism on the internet after talking about a child from Ceará with hydrocephalus on stage during a presentation. In the same statement, he even mocked the program telethonwhich serves children with physical disabilities in Brazil.

“I think Telethon is really cool because they help children with all kinds of problems. I saw a video of a boy in the countryside of Ceará with hydrocephalus. The bright side is that it is the only place in the city where there is water”, he says in the images, which ended up spreading last weekend. See:

This, by the way, is not the first time that Léo uses physical conditions or illnesses to make “jokes” in the show. Recently, he also shared images of a “joke” made with people with the disease of Parkinson’s.

After the criticism for the “joke” in question, Léo received a series of negative comments on social networks. The video commenting on the child with hydrocephalus was quickly deleted shortly after it was published.

Currently, the comedian is also the target of several Law Suit in justice. It’s not uncommon for him to make “jokes” based on people of color, fat, people with disabilities, women, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

AACD response

Contacted this Monday (4th) by the Northeast diary, the advice of the AACD commented on the case. In a statement, the association recalled that Léo Lins’ attitude constitutes a crime and repudiated any type of “joke” that plays with people with disabilities.

O Northeast diary contacted the press office on the comedian’s website, but received no response until the publication of this report.

Check out the full note:

The AACD vehemently repudiates the “joke” made by Leo Lins in a video recently released on the comedian’s social networks. In an extremely unhappy and quite capableist speech, he attacks people with hydrocephalus, calls people with disabilities “children with all kinds of problems” and shows disrespect to the residents of Ceará.

He directly mentions Telethon, a brand that in Brazil belongs to the AACD, and for 25 years it has contributed to transforming the lives of thousands of people with physical disabilities from all over Brazil.

Leo Lins’ attitude also constitutes a crime, as provided for in article 88 of law 13.146/2015 – “Practicing, inducing or inciting discrimination against a person due to his or her disability: Penalty – imprisonment, from 1 (one) to 3 (three) years , and fine”.

This type of “joke” is in extreme bad taste, capable and inappropriate in the society we live in today, as it goes against the grain of a more inclusive world that we fight for every day. The AACD awaits a public statement with an apology from Leo Lins.

Combating capacitism, prejudice against people with disabilities, is a mission for all of us.