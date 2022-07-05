Locaweb (LWSA3) is up more than 4% this Monday; why stocks traded in the blue?

You papers gives Locaweb (LWSA3) were among the highest in the Ibovespa (IBOV) this Monday (4).

The share closed with an appreciation of 4.2%, at R$ 5.95.

O Méliuz (CASH3) reached an appreciation of 4.5%, but lost steam and closed stable, at R$ 1.10.

for the analyst Value InvestmentsCharo Alves, the rise in Locaweb’s shares represents a process of volatility already expected for companies with growth expectations built into their valuation.

According to Alves, with the recurrent rise in interest rates in Brazil, the technology is what has been hit the most.

“The market was hit hard, and these companies were the ‘spear points’, which fell too much. Now, the ‘hangover’ happens, in a moment of more tranquility, where the main news has already been released”.

“The calm adjusts the companies that were most affected to a slightly fairer value level”, he adds.

In addition to the companies mentioned, the analyst highlights the roles of hapvida (HAPV3) and Positive (POSI3), which also rose well today – 7.47% and 3.13%, at R$6.04 and R$5.60, respectively.

“Companies receive flow, today, because they are very cheap at this moment in the market”, he points out.

Alves reiterates that any kind of lull can indicate a positive moment for these companies, but, in the short term, if there is any new “market stress”, companies should suffer again.

Is it time to put the assets in the portfolio?

For Valor’s analyst, placing the securities in the portfolio depends on the investor’s profile. In the general scenario, Alves says that it is a good time to think about these assets as they are companies with capillarity of growth.

Alves reiterates, however, the scenario of monetary tightening, and companies tend to suffer if the scenario remains like this for longer.

In the long term, Alves says he sticks to the vision of the companies and, moving in that direction, are good bets to have in your portfolio, given a concentration of risk that does not generate concern for the investor.

About the segment small caps as a whole, the analyst believes that this market offers a window of opportunity for investors to be aware.

“With the degree of discount that this market is today, it is a great window of opportunity for investors to be aware. They are very discounted companies, with growth potential, which, today, trade at multiples lower than what they really should be”, he highlights.

However, Alves highlights that it is a segment that works with instability.

