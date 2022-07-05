Lotofcil 2563, Quina 5888: check the lottery results (4/7) – Nacional

Caixa drew lots this Monday (4/7) the contests of Lotofcil 2563, Quina 5888, Lotomania 2334 and Super Sete 265.
The event was held at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo.
O State of Mines updated all results in real time!
Check out this Monday’s lotteries (4/7)
Lotofcil 2563 – BRL 1.5 million
The winner of the Lotofcil from Santana de Parnaba (SP) and placed the bet online. According to Caixa, he will receive R$ 1,468,926.11.
Check the tens: 03 – 04 – 06 – 08 – 09 – 12 – 15 – 17 – 18 – 19 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25
prize
- 15 hits: 1 bet, BRL 1,468,926.11
- 14 hits: 278 bets, R$ 1,582.73
- 13 hits: 10,711 bets, BRL 25.00
- 12 hits: 127,388 bets, BRL 10.00
- 11 hits: 665,881 bets, BRL 5.00
Next contest: BRL 1.5 million (5/7)
Quina 5888 – BRL 700 thousand
Check the tens: 23 – 26 – 41 – 43 – 48
- 5 hits: no bet
- 4 hits: 61 bets, BRL 4,666.28
- 3 hits: 3,657 bets, BRL 74.12
- 2 hits: 86,223 bets, BRL 3.14
Next contest: BRL 1.4 million (5/7)
Lotomania 2334 – BRL 3.9 million
Check the tens: 00 – 03 – 09 – 18 – 20 – 36 – 39 – 42 – 44 – 51 – 66 – 68 – 70 – 73 – 81 – 85 – 89 – 91 – 92 – 93
prize
- 20 hits: no bet
- 19 hits: 4 bets, BRL 60,166.79
- 18 hits: 88 bets, BRL 1,709.29
- 17 hits: 764 bets, BRL 196.88
- 16 hits: 4,426 bets, BRL 33.98
- 15 hits: 18,220 bets, BRL 8.25
- 0 hits: no bet
Next tender: BRL 4.8 million (6/7)
Super Seven 265 – BRL 4.3 million
Check out the dozens:
1st column: 9
2nd column: 6
3rd column: 5
4th column: 0
5th column: 2
6th column: 1
7th column: 6
prize
- 7 hits: no bet
- 6 hits: 1 bet, BRL 48,237.48
- 5 hits: 103 bets, BRL 669.03
- 4 hits: 1,120 bets, BRL 61.52
- 3 hits: 9,940 bets, BRL 5.00
Next tender: BRL 4.5 million (6/7)