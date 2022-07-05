Lotofcil 2563, Quina 5888: check the lottery results (4/7) – Nacional

Lotofcil has an estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million (photo: Reproduction/Box)

Caixa drew lots this Monday (4/7) the contests of Lotofcil 2563, Quina 5888, Lotomania 2334 and Super Sete 265.

The event was held at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo.

O State of Mines updated all results in real time!

Check out this Monday’s lotteries (4/7)

Lotofcil 2563 – BRL 1.5 million

The winner of the Lotofcil from Santana de Parnaba (SP) and placed the bet online. According to Caixa, he will receive R$ 1,468,926.11.

Check the tens: 03 – 04 – 06 – 08 – 09 – 12 – 15 – 17 – 18 – 19 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25

prize 15 hits: 1 bet, BRL 1,468,926.11

14 hits: 278 bets, R$ 1,582.73

13 hits: 10,711 bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits: 127,388 bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits: 665,881 bets, BRL 5.00 Next contest: BRL 1.5 million (5/7)

Quina 5888 – BRL 700 thousand

Whoever enters five numbers from 01 to 80 wins the main value. Check the tens: 23 – 26 – 41 – 43 – 48

prize

5 hits: no bet

4 hits: 61 bets, BRL 4,666.28

3 hits: 3,657 bets, BRL 74.12

2 hits: 86,223 bets, BRL 3.14 Next contest: BRL 1.4 million (5/7)

Lotomania 2334 – BRL 3.9 million

The player marks 50 numbers from 01 to 100 and hopes that 20 are drawn. Check the tens: 00 – 03 – 09 – 18 – 20 – 36 – 39 – 42 – 44 – 51 – 66 – 68 – 70 – 73 – 81 – 85 – 89 – 91 – 92 – 93

prize

20 hits: no bet

19 hits: 4 bets, BRL 60,166.79

18 hits: 88 bets, BRL 1,709.29

17 hits: 764 bets, BRL 196.88

16 hits: 4,426 bets, BRL 33.98

15 hits: 18,220 bets, BRL 8.25

0 hits: no bet Next tender: BRL 4.8 million (6/7)

Super Seven 265 – BRL 4.3 million