Lotofcil 2563, Quina 5888: check the lottery results (4/7) – Nacional

Lotofcil 2563, Quina 5888: check the lottery results (4/7)

Lotof betting ticket
Lotofcil has an estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million (photo: Reproduction/Box)

Caixa drew lots this Monday (4/7) the contests of Lotofcil 2563, Quina 5888, Lotomania 2334 and Super Sete 265.

The event was held at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo.

O State of Mines updated all results in real time!

Check out this Monday’s lotteries (4/7)

Lotofcil 2563 – BRL 1.5 million

The winner of the Lotofcil from Santana de Parnaba (SP) and placed the bet online. According to Caixa, he will receive R$ 1,468,926.11.

Check the tens: 03 – 04 – 06 – 08 – 09 – 12 – 15 – 17 – 18 – 19 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25

prize

  • 15 hits: 1 bet, BRL 1,468,926.11
  • 14 hits: 278 bets, R$ 1,582.73
  • 13 hits: 10,711 bets, BRL 25.00
  • 12 hits: 127,388 bets, BRL 10.00
  • 11 hits: 665,881 bets, BRL 5.00

Next contest: BRL 1.5 million (5/7)

Quina 5888 – BRL 700 thousand

Whoever enters five numbers from 01 to 80 wins the main value.

Check the tens: 23 – 26 – 41 – 43 – 48

prize

  • 5 hits: no bet
  • 4 hits: 61 bets, BRL 4,666.28
  • 3 hits: 3,657 bets, BRL 74.12
  • 2 hits: 86,223 bets, BRL 3.14

Next contest: BRL 1.4 million (5/7)

Lotomania 2334 – BRL 3.9 million

The player marks 50 numbers from 01 to 100 and hopes that 20 are drawn.

Check the tens: 00 – 03 – 09 – 18 – 20 – 36 – 39 – 42 – 44 – 51 – 66 – 68 – 70 – 73 – 81 – 85 – 89 – 91 – 92 – 93

prize

  • 20 hits: no bet
  • 19 hits: 4 bets, BRL 60,166.79
  • 18 hits: 88 bets, BRL 1,709.29
  • 17 hits: 764 bets, BRL 196.88
  • 16 hits: 4,426 bets, BRL 33.98
  • 15 hits: 18,220 bets, BRL 8.25
  • 0 hits: no bet

Next tender: BRL 4.8 million (6/7)

Super Seven 265 – BRL 4.3 million

it is necessary to match the numbers from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns

Check out the dozens:

1st column: 9

2nd column: 6

3rd column: 5

4th column: 0

5th column: 2

6th column: 1

7th column: 6

prize

  • 7 hits: no bet
  • 6 hits: 1 bet, BRL 48,237.48
  • 5 hits: 103 bets, BRL 669.03
  • 4 hits: 1,120 bets, BRL 61.52
  • 3 hits: 9,940 bets, BRL 5.00

Next tender: BRL 4.5 million (6/7)

