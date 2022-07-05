Luciano Huck dances next to his daughter and explodes Domingão’s cuteness

posted on 07/04/2022 08:11



(credit: GShow / Playback)

Presenter Luciano Huck abused the right to be cute yesterday in the final of Famous danceframe of Sunday with Huck. Paying a promise made at the premiere to Fátima Bernardes, the presenter performed on the last day of the painting.

Along with his and Angélica’s daughter, Eva, Luciano enchanted the internet to the sound of the ballad cold heart, partnership of Elton John and Dua Lipa. Dressed as a ballerina, Eva stole the show. Even the owl daddy melted: “Angélica gave birth to mini Claudia Raia”.

In the competition itself, Ana Furtado, Vitão and Vitória Strada danced samba and tango. The pair with the highest sum of points would be the champion of the board. And, almost, it was Vitória Strada who took it. She and Professor Wagner Santos each won a zero km car.

At the celebration, Vitória’s fiancée, Marcella Rica, kissed her beloved and led Huck to comment on the importance of the representation of seeing this affection on television.