Luciano Huck delivers Murilo Benício’s relationship with journalist | celebrities

Rio – Discreet about his personal life, Murilo Benício had his intimacy exposed during TV Globo’s ‘Domingão com Huck’. Is that the presenter ended up confirming that the actor and the journalist Cecília Malan are dating when thanking the presence of the artist in the jury of ‘Dança dos Famosos’.

“I will reinforce that his being here today is a declaration of love, of friendship that I am receiving today. Because he is a hermit. He goes out just to record and will date there in London when he can. But I said: Murilo, with this success of ‘Pantanal’, come here to caress your friend, live”, said Luciano Huck.

Rumors that Murilo is in a relationship with journalist Cecília Malan have been circulating since December last year. According to Uol columnist Lucas Pasin, the actor would have been divided between the recordings of the soap opera Pantanal, in Mato Grosso, and London, England, where Cecília lives and works as an international correspondent.

Cecília Malan has been single since separating from Frenchman Pierre Antoine in 2020. The couple were together for seven years and are parents to Olimpia, 2 years old. Murilo Benício, on the other hand, has not taken on a new relationship since his breakup with Manuela Dias, author of novels. The actor is the father of Antônio, the result of his relationship with Alessandra Negrini, and Pietro, of his union with Giovanna Antonelli.

