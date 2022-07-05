Luciano Szafir watches his own death and sees his heart rate go from 200 to 0

+Without heirs, transvestite Rogéria leaves a fortune as an inheritance and brothers slap each other; see value and who won

+Cristiano Ronaldo applies botox on the penis to increase the intimate part and the result is shown in underwear photos

Luciano Szafir opens the game about traumatic experiences lived in hospitalization due to complications from Covid-19

Last Thursday night (30th), Danilo Gentili received as a guest of The Noite, on SBT, the actor Luciano Szafir. In July 2021, after contracting Covid-19 for the second time, the father of Sasha he had to be hospitalized and ended up staying in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at Copa Star hospital in Rio de Janeiro.

At the time of his discharge, he even had to continue using a colostomy bag, which was recently removed in surgery. Luciano Szafir reported in the interview with Gentili about a near-death experience while he was hospitalized.

So, he told what was one of the worst things he went through in the hospital, after surgery. One night he woke up at dawn in the ICU and there were about four doctors on top of him. He asked the professionals what was happening and felt a sharp pain in his chest.

Luciano Szafir has worse news after 28 days in hospital and Record confirms emergency surgery: “Implant” Luciano Szafir discovers new disease, doctors confirm surgery and prosthesis: “Pain all day” Luciano Szafir has a risky procedure and his wife receives worse news from doctors: “Call everyone”

Luciano Szafir, when looking at the monitor where the patient’s vital signs are displayed, observed that his heart rate was at 180 per minute. It is worth remembering that the normal, for a person at rest, is around 70.

In that, the doctor informed him that, before getting better, the situation would get worse. When he looked at the monitor again, his chest aching, his heart rate went up until it reached 200. Suddenly, everything went down and went that “beeeeeeeeee”, with his heart rate reaching 0.

Luciano Szafir was awake, without medication or anesthesia, and he felt his blood stop circulating through his body. “I stayed like that for 10 seconds, but it felt like an eternity,” the actor said of his near-death experience. “Game over”, he added.

Already desperate and out of breath, the monitor went back to displaying his heart rate again until it climbed to over 60, when he could be a little calmer again.

near death experience

“Damn, how heavy, huh, Luciano, this path you walked”, said Danilo Gentili, who still questioned what had changed in Luciano Szafir’s life after that terrible experience.

“We realize that nothing else matters. Literally nothing that we do, that we believe so much. […] But you realize that your health, nothing matters. It’s no use”, said Luciano Szafir, who concluded:

“You start to forgive a lot more, not to get angry in the same way you used to get angry, to not charge yourself so much. […] It changes a lot!”, concluded Luciano Szafir, moving everyone with his testimony.