Luis Henrique’s father says he is ‘very close’ to signing with Flamengo

Flamengo won the competition from Botafogo and forwarded the negotiation of Luis Henrique, from Olympique de Marseille. In an interview with “Jornal da Paraíba”, Ronaldo, the player’s father, only “details” between the clubs separate the athlete from Gávea.

As explained by Luis Henrique’s father, Rubro-Negro accepted the player’s request and formalized a loan proposal to the French team, which does not intend to make the deal difficult.

“It’s very close to closing, just wait for the negotiation between Olympique and Flamengo. Between the player and Flamengo everything is closed. We made a request, Flamengo accepted, and now we are just waiting for the details”, said Luis’ father Henrique, who added about his trip to the Rio de Janeiro club:

“At Flamengo, everything works out, if Luis bursts, he stops at Barcelona, ​​at Real Madrid, at the Brazilian national team. Flamengo in Brazil is much bigger than Olympique, than Torino (from Italy). It’s because these teams are in Europe, but here Flamengo has no equal”, he concluded.

After getting Everton Cebolinha and Vidal right, Luis Henrique would be Flamengo’s third signing in the current transfer window. The striker enjoys vacations in João Pessoa, Paraíba, with his family, and awaits the positive sign from Olympique de Marseille to travel to Rio de Janeiro and sign with Rubro-Negro.

Still without the new reinforcements, Flamengo is preparing to face Tolima this Wednesday (06), at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Maracanã, for the return match of the Libertadores round of 16. With a 1-0 lead in the first leg, in Colombia, Dorival Júnior’s team could even draw and still go to the quarterfinals.