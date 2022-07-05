Lula has almost twice as many votes as Bolsonaro in Bahia, poll shows

Former President Lula (PT) leads, with almost 50% of voting intentions, the electoral race in Bahia, according to a survey by Paraná Pesquisas released this Tuesday 5th. According to the institute, the PT has 49, 8%, almost double that of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who appears with 26.5%.

Then appear Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 8.5%, and André Janones (Avante), with 1%. The other pre-candidates did not reach 1%.

The state, which is the largest electoral college in the Northeast, is considered essential for anyone who wants to reach Palácio do Planalto. Last weekend, pre-candidates participated in the traditional Independence holiday.

Bolsonaro’s disadvantage to Lula in the state is also demonstrated in the assessment of the federal government. According to Paraná Pesquisas, 62.1% of Bahians disapprove of the president’s management and 54.2% consider the former captain’s administration as bad or terrible.

To arrive at the results, the institute interviewed 1640 voters in 72 municipalities between June 30 and July 4. The margin of error is 2.5% and the confidence level reaches 95%.

Read the full survey:

Federal_BA_Media

governor and senator

In the state, in the stimulated poll, ACM Neto (União Brasil) leads the race for the state government with 58% of the voting intentions. With the result, the pre-candidate would be elected in the first round.

Jerônimo Rodrigues, PT’s name in the dispute for the position, appears in second with 15.8%, ahead of João Roma (PL), who has 9.1%.

For the Senate, the favorite is Otto Alencar (PSB) with 33.9%. See the full survey:

State_BA_Media