Maiara leaves acid prick after ending with Fernando Zor: “It hurts the horn”

Maiara leaves an acid sting and shocks when talking between the lines about yet another breakup with Fernando Zor; Look

The couple Maiara and Fernando Zor broke up once again and netizens are ready to find the reason for another breakup in a hurry. Former fiances, the singers did not disclose an explanation for the breakup, but it seems that the duo of Maraisa left a pretty shocking clue.

During a sertaneja show in Paranaíba, Mato Grosso do Sul, Maiara left a painful nudge on the ex-fiancé when interacting with the audience. At a certain point in the performance, the judge of the The Voice Kids left in the air that she was betrayed.

“The horn hurts here… When the horn hurts, the voice comes out beautiful”she snapped at the end of a song.

However, according to columnist Leo Dias, from metropolises,the separation took place in peace, without an explicit reason and by phone call or message.

“There was nothing, Leo, do you believe it? Anything. They spoke on Wednesday and broke up. No explanation, no fighting, no screaming….”, said a column source.

CAN IT?

The singer Maraisaof the pair with Maiaratook fans to delirium during a show in Maceió, Alagoas, by doing something completely unexpected, but full of daring.

During a musical performance by the sisters, the countrywoman took a towel, dried the sweat from her intimate parts and threw the fabric to the fans, leaving the audience in a state of shock and shock. Of course, the crowd’s cellphones captured the moment and the video quickly found its way onto the web.

