Maisa poses with a chess piece and makes her butt stand out

Maisa is enjoying sunny days in Mykonos, Greece, and has been sharing the travel records on his social networks. Last Sunday (3), for example, the 20-year-old actress and presenter delighted fans by posting a sequence of photos in which appears entirely on the edge of a pool with a privileged view of the sea.

To enjoy the moment of leisure, Maisa wore a super stylish chess piece that further highlighted her healed tummy and fit body. On the occasion, she bet on a bikini top with purple and white details, and a pair of shorts in the same colors.

Advertising Could not load ad

In your Instagram Stories, the presenter also published a click of the tour. This time, she posed wearing only her bikini while admiring the beautiful landscapes of the place. In the photo, Maisa appears on her back, leaving her butt in evidence.

on the social network, the young woman won many praise and affectionate messages from her fans and admirers. “Every day more beautiful Mah”said a follower. “It’s wonderful”praised a netizen. “Beauty Show”declared a young man. “Always very beautiful and stylish”, highlighted another admirer.

Maisa (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

SEE MORE: Mayan honey poses with a red piece and leaves a tummy on display