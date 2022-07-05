Man interrupts newspaper with screams of “Globo trash” and internet reacts

posted on 07/04/2022 17:12



Man interrupts newspaper with shouts of “Globo Lixo” and internet reacts – (Credit: Reproduction / Globoplay)

A man interfered with the live broadcast of reporter Filipe Gonçalves during the program SP1, from TV Globo, this Monday (4/7). The broadcast had to be interrupted afterwards.

The reporter was talking about the increase in the value of gas cylinders when a man stood in front of the camera and kept shouting “Globo trash”. The images were quickly cut back to the studio and the presenter tries to continue the news.

However, you can hear the reporter responding to the man’s interruption: “Do you see the education of the people, Sabina?”, he said to the anchor. Sabina Simonato then replied: “No problem Filipe, let’s go.”

See the scene:





Globo’s link was interrupted by a protester shouting “Globo trash”. It happened LIVE while climbing the #SP1 #SPTV pic.twitter.com/QhGGri79f3 — Felipe Reis (@oFelipeReis) July 4, 2022





On Twitter, the term “Globo Lixo” was among the most talked about subjects during the afternoon and, on social networks, many netizens criticized the man’s attitude. “Let’s make the rude people famous, he must be finding gas cheap,” wrote one person.

Check out other reactions:

What a lack of respect for the journalist who is doing his job #sp1 — Matheus Luzzus ???????? (@mattheusluzzus) July 4, 2022

Let’s make the rude people famous, he must be finding the gas cheap! #SP1 pic.twitter.com/tHfnq8LDPO —Ander (@andeeeer) July 4, 2022





#sp1 There’s always an imbecile who has nothing to do to disturb those who are working. — Marcos Lopes (@marcos10prof) July 4, 2022

Does the person who passed screaming in front of the camera live in Switzerland? Are you happy and satisfied with the price of everything here in Brazil? #sptv #sp1 — DaniEu (@milagerz) July 4, 2022



