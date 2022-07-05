Man interrupts newspaper with screams of “Globo trash” and internet reacts

A man interfered with the live broadcast of reporter Filipe Gonçalves during the program SP1, from TV Globo, this Monday (4/7). The broadcast had to be interrupted afterwards.

The reporter was talking about the increase in the value of gas cylinders when a man stood in front of the camera and kept shouting “Globo trash”. The images were quickly cut back to the studio and the presenter tries to continue the news.

However, you can hear the reporter responding to the man’s interruption: “Do you see the education of the people, Sabina?”, he said to the anchor. Sabina Simonato then replied: “No problem Filipe, let’s go.”

See the scene:



On Twitter, the term “Globo Lixo” was among the most talked about subjects during the afternoon and, on social networks, many netizens criticized the man’s attitude. “Let’s make the rude people famous, he must be finding gas cheap,” wrote one person.

Check out other reactions:



