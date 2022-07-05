man interrupts reporter and curses live broadcaster

Reporter Filipe Gonçalves, from TV Globo, was at a live entry on “SP1” direct from a distributor in Butantã, in São Paulo, talking about the beginning of the reduction in the price of the gas cylinder, when a man abruptly interrupted him screaming. antagonizing the carioca broadcaster.

He made a climb, part live or recorded shown at the opening of the newspaper that addresses the main subjects that will be shown. “After the fuel, it’s time for the 13 kg cylinder, a basic product for all of us. The government said that the amount charged [por botijão] is R$ 13.30, it has dropped to less than R$ 10”, said Gonçalves when the transmission is invaded.

“Globo trash, Globo trash”, shouted the man towards the news camera.

The hostile action lasts about three seconds, as can be seen in the entirety of the program on Globoplay.

The image of the live link is quickly cut, but it is still possible to hear the reporter’s audio return: “You see the education of the people there, Sabina [Simonato]”, said Goncalves.

“No problem, Filipe. Let’s move on”, replied the presenter in the studio.

Presenter Sabina Simonato continued with the climb of “SP1” after the link was cut Image: Reproduction / TV Globo / Globoplay

He didn’t return with the report until 12:40, about 50 minutes after he was interrupted.

On social media, viewers reacted and repudiated the harassment that took place in front of the reporter.

Does the person who passed screaming in front of the camera live in Switzerland? Are you happy and satisfied with the price of everything here in Brazil? #sptv #sp1 — DaniEu (@milagerz) July 4, 2022

Unacceptable, the disrespect of some people for the serious work of the Press. #SP1 — Gilberto (@GylbertoAlmeida) July 4, 2022

#sp1 There’s always an imbecile who has nothing to do to disturb those who are working. — Marcos Lopes (@marcos10prof) July 4, 2022

splash made contact with the press office of TV Globo to find out if there is any position on what happened and if the reporting team was harassed at another time outside of the live broadcast on SP1, but still did not receive a response until the publication of the article. The text will be updated as soon as there is a return.