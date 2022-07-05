Pleno.News – 16:00 | updated on 04/07/2022 16:24



Man hacked live link and screams “Globo trash” Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

during the news SP1, from Globo, a man broke into a live link and spoke out against the broadcaster. The episode took place on Monday (4).

The live entry of reporter Filipe Gonçalves ended up having to be cut. He was talking about the new price of the gas cylinder, when he was interrupted by the protester, who shouted “Globo trash”. The information is from the Hugo Gloss website.

– After the fuel, it’s the turn of the 13 kilo cylinder, a basic product for all of us! The government said that the amount charged for tax per cylinder was R$ 13.30, lowered to less than R$ 10 – said the reporter shortly before the man started shouting against Globo.

“You see the education of the people, Sabina,” replied Filipe.

Quickly, the image was cut and the anchor Sabina Simonato took charge directly from the studio.

– No problem, Filipe, let’s go – replied the journalist.

On Twitter, users commented on the case and shared the video, which shows the moment when the man started shouting “Globo trash”. Check out:

The Globo link was interrupted by a protester shouting “Globo trash”. It happened LIVE while climbing the #SP1 #SPTV pic.twitter.com/QhGGri79f3 — Felipe Reis (@oFelipeReis) July 4, 2022

