Man invades live newspaper in SP, shouts ‘Globo trash’, and reporter reacts; watch

SP1 was interrupted abruptly this Monday (4). Still on the rise of TV Globo’s newscast, a man invaded the live entrance of reporter Filipe Gonçalves, who was reporting the new price of the gas cylinder. Due to the situation, the transmission had to be cut.

“after the fuels, it’s the turn of the 13 kg cylinder, a basic product for all of us! The government said that the amount charged for tax per cylinder was R$ 13.30, lowered to less than R$ 10…“, said the reporter when he was interrupted. Screaming “Garbage globe! Garbage globe!“, the citizen walked in front of the cameras, covering up the image of Gonçalves.

“You see the education of the people, Sabina“, said the journalist to Sabina Simonato, the news anchor. “No problem, Filipe, let’s go“, tried to get around the presenter, while the images returned to the studio. See the moment:

A madman screaming Globolixo in the #SP1 pic.twitter.com/BT1LEWSepZ — David Amorim  (@davidamorimjor) July 4, 2022

On social media, viewers criticized the interruption. “An absurd the man interrupting the reporter talking about the gas“, opined a profile on Twitter. “Does the person who passed screaming in front of the camera live in Switzerland? Are you happy and satisfied with the price of everything here in Brazil?“, asked another netizen. Check out more reactions:

Does the person who passed screaming in front of the camera live in Switzerland? Are you happy and satisfied with the price of everything here in Brazil? #sptv #sp1 — DaniEu (@milagerz) July 4, 2022

#sp1 An absurd the man interrupting the reporter talking about the gas. — Nickolas Nogueira Nunes (@NickolasNoguei3) July 4, 2022

Pathetic Bolsominion, like all of them — Matheus Luzzus 🌈🪶 (@mattheusluzzus) July 4, 2022

Let’s make the rude people famous, he must be finding the gas cheap! #SP1 pic.twitter.com/tHfnq8LDPO —Ander (@andeeeer) July 4, 2022

Bolsonarista loves to seal screaming and disrespecting common sense. #sp1 — GABITA🇺🇾🇧🇷 (@canelarobot) July 4, 2022